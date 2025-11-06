Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Market?

Advancements in the boiler, tank, and shipping container industry have led to a steady rise in market size over the past few years. This industry is expected to expand from a worth of $223.75 billion in 2024 to approximately $231.58 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the blossoming industrialization, increased demand for energy, growth in the oil and gas industry, escalation in infrastructure development, and expansion of maritime trade.

The market size for boilers, tanks, and shipping containers is predicted to experience consistent expansion in the coming years, reaching a worth of $272.18 billion in 2029 with a 4.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors driving this growth over the predicted period include the shift towards sustainable energy, environmental directives, the rise of digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT), the hydrogen economy, and advancements in e-commerce and logistics. Key trends in this timeframe comprise energy-saving boilers, automated tank farms, use of containers in the farming sector, advances in tank coating and lining technologies, and the amplified use of intermodal containers.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Global Market Growth?

The progression of wireless technology and miniaturization, the process of creating smaller components for devices, is anticipated to spur innovation in the production of boilers, tanks, and shipping containers, consequently propelling the market in the projected period. Moreover, manufacturing processes are leveraging advanced technologies like 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, leading to increased productivity, reduced operational costs, and improved margins. For instance, reports from the Compass suggest that internet traffic is expected to triple by 2022, and IoT devices' market share is expected to surge by 28% by 2025, which will push forward the market for boiler, tank, and shipping container manufacturing in the forecasted timeframe.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Market?

Major players in the Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container include:

• Ball Corporation

• China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd.

• General Electric Company

• Alfa Laval AB

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

• Pacific International Lines (Private) Limited

• BWX Technologies Inc

• CIMC Enric Holdings Limited

• A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Sector?

Leading businesses in the boiler, tank, and shipping container market are concentrating on the creation of inventive items like steam water tube boilers. These products aim to heighten effectiveness, limit emissions, and accommodate assorted industrial demands. Steam water tube boilers function by circulating water within tubes that are heated externally by steam or hot gases. This makes them fitting for generating high-pressure steam suitable for various industrial operations. A clear instance is in January 2023, when Babcock Wanson UK Ltd, a prominent UK-based machinery manufacturer, introduced the FM Pack Water Tube Boilers. These boilers are specifically engineered for high steam output, intense pressure, and superheated steam operations. They offer improved efficiency, resilience, and compatibility with various fuel types and emission rules.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Market Report?

The boiler, tank, and shipping container market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Power Boiler And Heat Exchanger, Metal Tank (Heavy Gauge), Metal Can, Box, and Other Metal Container (Light Gauge)

2) By Product Type: Refrigerated Container, Dry Storage Container, Special Purpose Container, Flat Rack Container, Other Product Types

3) By Container Size: Small Containers, Large Containers, High Cube Container

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Power Boiler And Heat Exchanger: Water Tube Boilers, Fire Tube Boilers, Waste Heat Boilers, Heat Exchangers

2) By Metal Tank (Heavy Gauge): Storage Tanks, Pressure Tanks, Industrial Tanks

3) By Metal Can: Metal Cans, Canned Food Containers, Beverage Cans

4) By Box: Metal Boxes, Packaging Boxes, Shipping Boxes

5) By Other Metal Container (Light Gauge): Light-Gauge Metal Containers, Metal Pails and Buckets, Metal Crates

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Industry?

For the year 2024, Asia-Pacific topped the list as the biggest region in the boiler, tank, and shipping container market, closely followed by Western Europe. The report includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

