Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags in Honor of the Late Vice President Dick Cheney

GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS IN HONOR OF THE LATE VICE PRESIDENT DICK CHENEY



November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025

HONOLULU — In accordance with the law, Governor Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the state of Hawaiʻi, effective immediately. This action is to honor the life and legacy of former Vice President Dick Cheney, the forty-sixth vice president of the United States, who died yesterday. Flags shall fly at half-staff until the former vice president’s day of interment.

“Our nation mourns and acknowledges the passing of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who also served as a U.S. Representative, our 17th United States Secretary of Defense all before becoming our 46th Vice President,” said Governor Green.

“This is a time to note that his outspoken approach to government, whether we agreed or disagreed with his ideologies, is a critical part of our democracy. Jaime and I offer our condolences to the former Vice President’s family,” Governor Green said.

