Zeolite Market Anticipated to Grow at 4.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Zeolite Market In 2025?

Over the past years, there has been consistent growth in the size of the zeolite market, forecasted to enlarge from $18.91 billion in 2024 to $19.66 billion in 2025, representing a 4.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This upward trend during the historical period is due to several key factors: a rising demand for environmentally friendly materials, an expansion in the agricultural industry, a boom in the global pet sector, a heightened emphasis on sustainable farming techniques, and growing knowledge regarding the health advantages of zeolite.

In the coming years, the zeolite market is anticipated to experience consistent growth. The market value is projected to reach $23.71 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth during the prediction period can be attributed to factors such as increased investments in petrochemical production, a growing demand for detergent without phosphates, increased public infrastructure projects, the expanding use of zeolite in refrigeration adsorbents, and increased demand in water treatment. Key trends for the forecast period include technological advancements, use of natural deodorizing agents, application of zeolite in food packaging, advancement in zeolite-based adsorbents, and development of zeolite-based membranes.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Zeolite Market?

The expansion of the construction industry is predicted to fuel the zeolite market's growth. Construction involves the development or creation of infrastructure and buildings, including commercial, residential, and industrial undertakings. Factors contributing to growth in construction include increasing urbanization, escalating demand for housing and infrastructure, as well as government investments in developmental projects. Zeolite is a valuable addition in this industry due to its lightness, enhancing concrete's strength, augmenting durability, and offering thermal insulation, thus making it an ideal mineral additive for building materials. For example, in September 2024, the US Census Bureau, a government entity in the United States, reported that construction expenditures were projected at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $2,162.7 billion in July 2024, a substantial 6.7% rise (±1.8%) from the $2,027.4 billion expended in July 2023. Furthermore, the total construction expenditure for the initial seven months of that year reached $1,237.5 billion, a marked 8.8% increase (±1.2%) from the $1,137.4 billion incurred in the same phase in 2023. Hence, the thriving construction industry is spearheading the rise of the zeolite market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Zeolite Industry?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Zeolite Market?

Leading firms within the zeolite market are concentrating efforts on initiating manufacturing plants designed to produce zeolite loaded with nutrients. This refers to a particular building or facility where bulk quantities of goods are manufactured or produced. As an example, International Zeolite Corp., a Canada-based company known for exploring, developing, manufacturing, and distributing natural zeolite and products enhanced with zeolite, launched its inaugural production plant in Jordan, Ontario (Canada) in March 2023. This marked a significant progress in the company's trajectory. Thanks to its proprietary NEREA technology, the plant is capable of producing nutrient-rich zeolite, with the potential to revolutionize agricultural practices through increased crop sizing and yield and reduced waste from conventional fertilizer methods. Future expansion of this facility will reportedly boost its production capacity to a daily output of up to 25,000 kilograms of agricultural nutrient growth system products.

What Segments Are Covered In The Zeolite Market Report?

The zeolite market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Natural, Synthetic

2) By Application: Gas Separation, Odor Control, Ion Exchange, Catalysis, Adsorbent, Oil Refining, Detergent, Artificial Grass, Animal Feed, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Water Treatment, Agriculture, Petrochemical, Waste Treatment, Air Purification, Building And Construction, Nuclear Plants, Medical And Healthcare, Home And Industrial Cleaning, Other End-Use Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Natural Zeolite: Clinoptilolite, Mordenite, Chabazite, Other Natural Types

2) By Synthetic Zeolite: Zeolite A, Zeolite X, Zeolite Y, ZSM-5, Other Synthetic Types

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Zeolite Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the Zeolite market and is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report on the Zeolite market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

