Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market size has undergone rapid expansion, set to increase from $3.32 billion in 2024 to $3.66 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include heightened aircraft production, comprehensive safety regulations, initiatives for greater fuel efficiency, an increase in air travel, military modernization efforts, and the globalization of aerospace supply chains.

In the coming years, the market for aerospace fluid conveyance systems is predicted to experience robust expansion. The market is slated to reach a worth of $5.29 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include sustainable aviation initiatives, burgeoning demand for urban air mobility, global increase in air cargo operations, augmented defense budgets, and the adoption of additive manufacturing. Notable market trends for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of intelligent technologies, the application of automation and robotics in manufacturing, the utilization of in-flight refueling systems, as well as customization and modular systems.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market?

The growth of the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market is projected to be spurred by the rising need for air cargo transportation. The term 'air cargo transportation' signifies the usage of aircraft for goods and products transportation. The vital role played by aerospace fluid conveyance systems and components in ensuring the safe and reliable operation of cargo aircraft forms the basis for this. These systems enable the transfer of power, gases, and fluids to crucial systems and gear, thereby guaranteeing seamless air transportation of goods. For example, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), based in Canada, reported in September 2023 that available cargo ton-kilometers (ACTKs), an indicator of capacity, had risen by 11.2% as of July 2022 (or 8% for international operations). Likewise, compared to July 2022, Asia-Pacific airlines experienced a 2.7% surge in their air freight volumes in July 2023. As a result, the increased demand for commercial aircraft is propelling the expansion of the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market.

Which Players Dominate The Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Electric Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• AIM Industries Inc.

• Safran SA

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• SKF AB

• Arconic Corporation

• Precision Castparts Corp

• TransDigm Group Incorporated

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market In The Future?

Leading companies in the aerospace fluid conveyance systems market are forming strategic alliances to augment their technological prowess, optimize their supply chains, and broaden their international market presence. These strategic alliances in the aerospace fluid conveyance sector pave the way for innovation, amplify product development productivity, and augment entry into novel markets and technologies, culminating in more efficient and trustworthy solutions for the industry. For example, KNA Aerospace, an American aerospace firm, entered a joint development agreement (JDA) with GE Aviation, another US-based aerospace company, in September 2023 to produce lightweight metallic floor panels specifically for aerospace usage. This collaboration aims to produce advanced materials that enhance the performance and efficiency of aircraft structures, in line with industry tendencies toward weight reduction and sustainability.

Global Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aerospace fluid conveyance systems market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Hoses, Low-Pressure Ducts, High-Pressure Ducts

2) By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Helicopter, Other Aircraft Types

3) By Material Type: Nickel And Alloys, Titanium And Alloys, Stainless Steel And Alloys, Composites, Other Material Types

4) By Application Type: Fuel, Air, Hydraulic

5) By End User: General Aviation, Civil Aviation, Military Aircraft

Subsegments:

1) By Hoses: Flexible Hoses, Rigid Hoses

2) By Low-Pressure Ducts: Air Ducts, Fluid Transfer Ducts

3) By High-Pressure Ducts: Hydraulic Ducts, Fuel Ducts

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Aerospace Fluid Conveyance Systems Global Market Report. It is anticipated that the fastest growth will be seen in Asia-Pacific for the given forecast period. The report outlines the market status in a host of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

