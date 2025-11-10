Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market Through 2025?

The aircraft survivability equipment market size has seen considerable expansion in the recent years. It is predicted to rise from $4.4 billion in 2024 to $4.66 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth observed in the historic period is due to factors such as military modernization efforts, improvements in survivability measures, heightened attention to electronic warfare, innovations from the cold war era, and the incorporation of defensive systems.

Anticipations are high for the aircraft survivability equipment market to experience significant expansion in the coming years. With a predicted value of $5.93 billion in 2029, this implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Causes for this surge within the forecasted timeframe relate to the call for retrofit and upgrades, an emphasis on cyber resilience, the incorporation of AI and machine learning, intelligent countermeasure systems, and the creation of directed energy weapons. Major forecasted trends encompass enhanced threat detection systems, consolidated defensive systems, adoption of directed energy weapons, miniaturization and weight reduction, and augmented electronic warfare capabilities.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market?

The ascent in air accidents is predicted to spur the expansion of the aircraft survivability equipment market. Air accidents essentially refer to any form of incident related to an aircraft’s functioning that takes place after the presence of an individual onboard the aircraft. Various systems that aim to defend aircraft from missile attacks utilizing detection, warning, and tracking technology, signal interference, chaff and flare dischargers, along with infrared laser beam countermeasures, form what is known as Aircraft Survivability Equipment (ASE). For instance, data from the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency based in Canada, disclosed that by September 2024, the accident rate in 2023 was at 0.80 for every million flights, or alternatively, an accident per approximately 1.26 million flights. There was a 3.1% hike in the gross volume of accidents from 2022 to 2023. Consequently, the rise in aircraft numbers is facilitating the expansion of the market for aircraft survivability equipment.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Survivability Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• United Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Boeing Rotorcraft Systems

• Raytheon Company

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems PLC

• Harris Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3 Technologies Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Aircraft Survivability Equipment Industry?

Leading companies in the aircraft survivability equipment market are innovating with products like seat liferafts to cater to a broader customer demographic, escalate sales, and boost revenue. A seat liferaft stands for a single-occupancy liferaft that inflates automatically upon being released from the aircraft. For example, in March 2022, Survitec Group, an aerospace firm based in the UK, introduced a more compact, lighter single-seat life raft (SSLR) to better equip military fast jet pilots. Compared to earlier models, this innovative SSLR offers a more compressed design and easier deployment, making it a more potent survival apparatus for pilots who need to eject over water. The new SSLR, built from lightweight materials, exhibits a compact design that eases storage in a fast jet aircraft's cockpit. This raft also boasts a faster, easier-to-use inflation system compared to previous models, along with features like a new inflation system, military-grade build, and compliance with military standards.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market

The aircraft survivability equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Active, Passive

3) By Fit: Line, Forward

4) By Application: Combat Aircraft, Combat Helicopter, Special Mission Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Electronic Warfare Systems, Countermeasure Systems, Sensors And Detectors, Ballistic Protection Systems

2) By Software: Threat Detection Software, Situational Awareness Software, Data Analysis And Fusion Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training Services



Global Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market - Regional Insights

In 2025, the Aircraft Survivability Equipment Global Market Report identifies North America as the leading region and projects its growth status. The report provides coverage for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

