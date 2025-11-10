Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Seat Upholstery Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the aircraft seat upholstery market size has been witnessing steady growth. It is projected to rise from $1.81 billion in 2024 to $1.9 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The recorded growth in the prior period is due to breakthroughs in material technology, improvements in passenger comfort and experience, enhancements in durability, alterations in aesthetic design, and efforts to reduce weight.

The size of the aircraft seat upholstery market is projected to experience robust growth within the coming years. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, the market's valuation is expected to reach $2.33 billion by 2029. Elements contributing to this projected growth within the forecast period include the expansion of the market, increased air travel, emphasis on improving passenger comfort, ground-breaking developments in materials, sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, as well as advancements in aesthetics and design. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period encompass advancements in maintenance and cleanliness, artificial intelligence and smart features, evolution of design and aesthetics, digital integration in upholstery, and enhanced focus on ergonomics and comfort.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market?

Expectations of a rise in air travel demand are forecasted to fuel the expansion of the aircraft seat upholstery market. The term air travel denotes the process of commuting via aircraft, which commonly involves airplanes or other similar modes of transportation for transiting from one area to another aerially. A key aspect of air travel, aircraft seat upholstery plays several roles which include passenger comfort, aesthetics, safety, preservation, durability, and weight parameters. For instance, data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association for the worldwide airline industry based in the US, highlighted that in 2023 there was a surge in total air travel traffic by 36.9% compared to 2022. Moreover, in December 2023, international traffic experienced a rise of 24.2% in comparison to December 2022, whereas domestic traffic escalated by 27.0% from the preceding year. Consequently, the accelerating demand for air travel is a key factor propelling the ascent of the aircraft seat upholstery market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Seat Upholstery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus S.A.S.

• Collins Aerospace

• Safran S.A.

• Stelia Aerospace

• Jamco Corporation

• Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

• Astronics Corporation

• Martin-Baker Aircraft Company Limited

• Recaro Group

• Ipeco Holdings

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Aircraft Seat Upholstery Industry?

Prominent businesses in the aircraft seat upholstery market are introducing cutting-edge items such as high-performance fabric to cater to a larger clientele, boost sales, and augment revenue. This type of fabric, crafted to endure significant wear and tear, is commonly employed in upholstery, outdoor furniture, and other areas where durability is crucial. For example, Ultrafabrics LLC, an American textile product manufacturer, debuted a new fabric solution in June 2022 named Atago. It's an innovative flame-resistant, high-performance fabric engineered for various uses, including aircraft seat upholstery. Composed of a mix of aramid and polyester fibers, Atago boasts qualities of strength and heat resistance from aramid and durability and flexibility from polyester. This amalgamation of properties makes it ideal for aircraft seat upholstery, given the extreme temperatures and tough conditions inside airplane cabins. Furthermore, Atago's exceptional flame resistance, stain resistance, and ease of cleaning make it well-suited for handling the wear and tear inflicted by passengers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Growth

The aircraft seat upholstery market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Seat Type: Economy Class, Premium Economy Class, Business Class, First Class

2) By Material: Leather, Vinyl, Fabric

3) By Aircraft Type: Wide-Body Aircraft, Business Jet, Regional Transport Aircraft

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Economy Class: Standard Upholstery, Lightweight Upholstery

2) By Premium Economy Class: Enhanced Comfort Upholstery, Multi-Functional Upholstery

3) By Business Class: Luxury Upholstery, Reclining Seat Upholstery

4) By First Class: High-End Luxury Upholstery, Customizable Upholstery Options

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Aircraft Seat Upholstery Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region. North America is projected to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

