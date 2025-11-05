TMI Appoints Envolve Alliance as Authorized Education Provider in Malaysia

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envolve Alliance Sdn Bhd, a leading provider of people and organizational development solutions, has been officially appointed as the Authorized Education Provider (AEP) of the Talent Management Institute (TMI) in Malaysia.

With this strategic appointment, TMI takes a major step forward in its global expansion. It also underscores Malaysia’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships and promoting a collaborative approach to advancing workforce capability and talent excellence.

As a TMI AEP, Envolve Alliance Sdn Bhd will now deliver world-class talent management certifications, equipping professionals and organizations in Malaysia with internationally benchmarked knowledge, frameworks, and systems.

Aayush Ahuja, Vice President & Chief Growth Officer at Academik America, emphasized the broader vision behind the partnership. "The appointment of Envolve Alliance Sdn Bhd goes beyond expanding our presence," he said. "It represents our shared commitment to shaping the future of talent leadership and building a workforce prepared for tomorrow's challenges by bridging the gap between capabilities and business success."

"We are delighted to be appointed as TMI’s Authorized Education Provider," added Melvin Chong, Managing Director of Envolve Alliance Sdn Bhd. "This partnership reflects our shared goal of empowering individuals and organizations to realize their full potential and drive sustainable growth."

About Envolve Alliance Sdn Bhd

Envolve Alliance Sdn Bhd is a leading people and organizational development firm dedicated to fostering strong partnerships and promoting a collaborative approach to problem-solving in the evolving landscape of human development. The company recognizes the deep connection between individual and organizational progress and works to empower both through tailored, results-driven solutions. Guided by its vision to help individuals and organizations achieve their full potential, Envolve Alliance provides practical strategies that drive performance, engagement, and sustainable growth.

With a strong focus on talent management, training, coaching, and organizational change, the Envolve Alliance team works closely with clients to transform industry trends into actionable strategies for continued success.

About TMI

Talent Management Institute (TMI) is a pioneer in talent management credentialing and is widely credited for its contribution to developing Talent Management into a profession of crucial significance for global industry and business. TMI offers the most powerful set of certifications for HR and Talent Management professionals, featuring the Talent Management Practitioner (TMP™), Senior Talent Management Practitioner (STMP™), and Global Talent Management Leader (GTML™). TMI programs are globally managed and distributed by Academik America. This responsibility consists of handling customer relationships, providing customer support, managing logistics, maintaining the partner network, and administering the programs.

About Academik America

Academik America is a global pioneer in revolutionizing education, with a footprint spanning over 90 countries and more than 50 cutting-edge programs. With 200+ organizations, we have empowered over 250,000 individuals, driving change at the forefront of learning. We collaborate with educators, students, and businesses to create lasting impacts that benefit all stakeholders.

Deeply rooted in the education industry, we continuously research and innovate to enhance the design, delivery, and management of education. Through strategic partnerships with renowned organizations and institutions, Academik America offers expertise, solutions, and initiatives that transcend cultural, geographic, and economic boundaries.

Driven by our commitment and expertise, we strive to make a tangible impact on education, contributing to a brighter future for students and educators worldwide.

