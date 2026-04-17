Kishkinda University Advances Its Academic Direction in AI & Data Science with DASCA Accreditation

KARNATAKA, INDIA, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kishkinda University has been awarded accreditation by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), for its academic programs in artificial intelligence and data science, underscoring its focus on building structured, industry-aligned programs in emerging technology domains.

The DASCA accreditation reflects the university’s effort to align its programs with globally referenced standards in data science education. It ensures that academic design, delivery, and outcomes remain consistent with evolving industry expectations. It also supports Kishkinda University’s broader intent to build programs that are structured, relevant, and aligned with the needs of data-driven and AI-enabled environments.

At the core of this approach is a clear focus on integrating computing, analytics, and intelligent systems into a cohesive academic framework. Students engage with the full lifecycle of data-driven systems, from foundational concepts to applied modeling and deployment, building the capability to operate effectively in complex, technology-driven contexts.

Speaking on this development, Avik Dutta, Country Manager – India at Academik America, noted, “Kishkinda University’s approach reflects a clear intent to align academic programs with how data science and AI are evolving in practice. The accreditation signals a structured and forward-looking academic direction that is closely connected to emerging industry requirements.”

Reflecting on this milestone, Dr. T N Nagabhushana, Vice Chancellor of Kishkinda University, emphasized,

“This accreditation reflects our continued effort to strengthen academic quality in emerging technology areas. We are focused on delivering programs that combine conceptual depth with practical exposure, enabling students to work effectively in data-driven and technology-oriented roles.”

The accreditation also positions Kishkinda University to engage with global initiatives led by DASCA, including the World Data Science & AI Initiative (WDSAI). Through this engagement, the university can participate in faculty development initiatives and contribute to the development of Centers of Excellence that support research, innovation, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

As institutions continue to adapt to the demands of a rapidly changing technology landscape, Kishkinda University, celebrated for its holistic vision of education and its focus on impact-driven learning, continues to evolve its academic programs in alignment with global standards of excellence. This milestone reflects the institution’s strong commitment to ensuring that academic quality remains closely aligned with global relevance.

About Kishkinda University:

Kishkinda University is a developing higher education institution committed to advancing quality-driven academic programs in engineering, technology, and emerging disciplines. Recognized in the DEI & SI Rankings 2024 by Global University Rankings, London, reflecting its focus on inclusive academic practices and institutional development. Kishkinda University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across engineering, technology, management, and allied domains. Its academic approach emphasizes foundational knowledge, applied learning, and emerging technology integration, with a growing focus on areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, and advanced computing.

About DASCA:

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) develops globally referenced academic standards, professional certifications, and program-level accreditation mechanisms in data science and allied disciplines. Through its structured accreditation framework, DASCA evaluates governance, curriculum design, faculty capability, research integration, and industry relevance to strengthen program integrity, comparability, and graduate preparedness in emerging technology domains.

About Academik America:

Academik America operates across 90+ countries through 50+ programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations. The organization collaborates with institutions, educators, and enterprises to enhance the design, delivery, and governance of education systems. As an institutional partner supporting accreditation and quality initiatives, Academik America assists universities in advancing structured academic development, global alignment, and sustainable institutional growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.