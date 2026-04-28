O.P. Jindal Global University Earns DASCA Accreditation, Reinforcing Its Global Academic Vision in AI & Data Science

O.P. Jindal Global University Earns DASCA Accreditation

HARYANA, INDIA, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For JGU, the significance of this recognition lies beyond technology alone. Data science and artificial intelligence increasingly intersect with domains such as management, finance, public policy, legal systems, healthcare, sustainability, and international affairs. The accreditation affirms the university’s broader educational direction of integrating technical capability with contextual understanding, ethical reasoning, and global relevance.

This approach reflects a contemporary view of higher education, where the value of AI and analytics is not limited to coding or computation, but extends to leadership, regulation, innovation, institutional design, and cross-border problem solving. By embedding data science capability within a multidisciplinary environment, JGU is helping prepare graduates to navigate both the opportunities and responsibilities created by intelligent systems.

Speaking on this milestone, Aariya Goel, Managing Director at Academik America, said, “JGU represents the kind of institution where data science and artificial intelligence can create impact far beyond traditional technical domains. The DASCA accreditation reflects an academic environment that understands how technology capability must increasingly be developed alongside leadership, ethics, and multidisciplinary insight.”

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, added, “Higher education must evolve to reflect a world where data and intelligence shape both opportunity and responsibility. At Jindal Global University, we see data science and artificial intelligence as deeply interdisciplinary, demanding not only technical proficiency, but also ethical judgment and global perspective. This recognition reinforces our commitment to developing leaders who can engage with complexity, apply knowledge responsibly, and contribute meaningfully to a rapidly transforming world.”

Institutional leaders at JGU noted that the university’s academic philosophy has consistently emphasized preparing students for a rapidly changing global landscape through rigorous scholarship, international exposure, and cross-disciplinary learning. They highlighted that recognition of this nature complements the university’s continuing efforts to integrate future-facing competencies into a world-class educational environment.

Prof. Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance, O.P. Jindal Global University, further noted, “At Jindal Global University, our approach to data science and artificial intelligence is rooted in interdisciplinarity and real-world relevance. The DASCA accreditation reflects our commitment to integrating technical expertise with critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and domain-specific knowledge. We believe that the future of AI education lies in preparing learners not just to build intelligent systems, but to understand their societal impact and apply them responsibly across sectors.”

The accreditation also creates expanded opportunities for engagement with initiatives led by DASCA and the World Data Science & AI Initiative (WDSAI), including faculty development platforms, research collaboration, and the advancement of Centers of Excellence that support applied learning and innovation in AI and data science.

As universities worldwide redefine the meaning of career readiness and leadership in the digital age, O.P. Jindal Global University’s continued investment in multidisciplinary technology education reflects a clear understanding: tomorrow’s most valuable graduates will be those who can connect data, intelligence, judgment, and global perspective.

This recognition further strengthens JGU’s standing among institutions shaping the future of higher education through globally benchmarked, intellectually rigorous, and future-oriented academic design.

About O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU):

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is a non-profit, multidisciplinary, research-driven university established in 2009 as a philanthropic initiative and recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India in 2020. It has 16,000+ students, 1,100+ faculty, and 2,900+ staff on a fully residential campus. JGU comprises 12 schools spanning Law, Business, International Affairs, Public Policy, Liberal Arts, Journalism, Architecture, Finance, Environment, Psychology, Languages, and Public Health. With faculty from 50+ countries, students from 100+ countries, and 600+ global collaborations, it offers a highly international learning environment. In the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026, JGU has made history with several landmark global rankings: its Law school is ranked 35th in the world and No. 1 in India across both public and private universities; Politics & International Studies ranks 90th globally and No. 1 in India; Business & Management Studies is in the global Top 200; Social Sciences & Management ranks 232nd worldwide; Arts & Humanities ranks 323rd globally; and Economics & Econometrics is in the global Top 500, making JGU India’s No. 1 ranked private university across all these subject areas.

About DASCA:

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) develops globally referenced academic standards, professional certifications, and program-level accreditation mechanisms in data science and allied disciplines. Through its structured accreditation framework, DASCA evaluates governance, curriculum design, faculty capability, research integration, and industry relevance to strengthen program integrity, comparability, and graduate preparedness in emerging technology domains.

About Academik America:

Academik America operates across 90+ countries through 50+ programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations. The organization collaborates with institutions, educators, and enterprises to enhance the design, delivery, and governance of education systems. As an institutional partner supporting accreditation and quality initiatives, Academik America assists universities in advancing structured academic development, global alignment, and sustainable institutional growth.

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