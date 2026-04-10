MNR University Earns DASCA Accreditation, Advancing Industry-Aligned Education in Data Science & AI

MNR University Earns DASCA Accreditation

TELANGANA, INDIA, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MNR University has been awarded accreditation by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), marking an important step in strengthening its academic direction in data science and artificial intelligence.

Located in Sangareddy, Telangana, MNR University is aligning its academic offerings to reflect the evolving role of data, analytics, and intelligent systems across industries.

The accreditation covers undergraduate programs in Computer Science and Engineering, including specializations in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence. These programs are structured to reflect how AI and data science are applied in practice, integrating computing foundations with analytics, modeling, and system deployment. This enables students to build capabilities across the full lifecycle of data-driven systems, supporting both technical depth and applied problem solving.

For MNR University, the DASCA accreditation reflects a deliberate alignment of its academic programs with globally referenced standards in data science education, reinforcing its direction in building structured, industry-relevant programs suited to evolving AI-enabled environments.

Speaking on this milestone, Avik Dutta, Country Manager – India at Academik America, said, "MNR University's approach reflects clarity in how academic programs are being shaped to meet contemporary industry requirements. The alignment with DASCA standards signals a focused effort to build relevant capabilities in data science and artificial intelligence through structured and forward-looking academic design."

Reflecting on this recognition, Dr. Kiran Kumar Ravulakollu, Dean, School of Engineering & Technology and Artificial Intelligence at MNR University, said, “This accreditation validates the direction we have taken in strengthening data science education at MNR University. By aligning our programs with globally recognized frameworks, we are able to deliver learning that combines strong fundamentals with practical, industry-relevant skills.”

Institutional leadership further emphasized that academic quality at MNR University is embedded as a continuous, system-wide process. Dr. Rajeswaran Nagalingam, Director – IQAC, highlighted the university’s focus on integrating quality assurance across curriculum design, delivery, assessment, and outcomes, ensuring alignment with international standards.

Sri. Ravi Varma, Chancellor, and Prof. Krishna Chalam, Vice-Chancellor, jointly highlighted the university’s forward-looking vision of shaping an academic ecosystem that aligns with global benchmarks while remaining closely attuned to industry needs. Both noted that MNR University is thoughtfully designing its Schools and Programs to balance academic rigor with industry-relevant capabilities, ensuring that students develop both intellectual depth and professional readiness. They further elaborated the institution’s broader aspiration to contribute to India’s emergence as a global knowledge hub by offering globally benchmarked education and attracting learners from across the world.

The accreditation also enables MNR University to engage with global initiatives led by DASCA, including the World Data Science & AI Initiative (WDSAI), participating in structured faculty development, contributing to Centers of Excellence, and fostering environments that support research, applied learning, and interdisciplinary collaboration in AI and data science.

About MNR University:

MNR University, built on the legacy of the MNR Educational Trust, an extensive academic and healthcare network spanning over 40 institutions, combines institutional scale with a forward-looking academic vision. The university is steadily gaining national recognition for its academic quality and institutional development and has been ranked #2 in Telangana and #5 in India in the Times All India Engineering Institutes Ranking 2025. MNR University offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across engineering, artificial intelligence, health sciences, and management. Its academic model emphasizes interdisciplinary integration, industry-aligned curricula, and outcome-driven learning, with a strong focus on applied skills in high-growth domains such as AI, data science, and healthcare technologies.

About DASCA:

The Data Science Council of America (DASCA) develops globally referenced academic standards, professional certifications, and program-level accreditation mechanisms in data science and allied disciplines. Through its structured accreditation framework, DASCA evaluates governance, curriculum design, faculty capability, research integration, and industry relevance to strengthen program integrity, comparability, and graduate preparedness in emerging technology domains.

About Academik America:

Academik America operates across 90+ countries through 50+ programs and partnerships with 200+ organizations. The organization collaborates with institutions, educators, and enterprises to enhance the design, delivery, and governance of education systems. As an institutional partner supporting accreditation and quality initiatives, Academik America assists universities in advancing structured academic development, global alignment, and sustainable institutional growth.

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