Holiday Stress, Sugar, and Seasonal Blues: Why More Americans Are Turning to Red Light Therapy This Winter

Red Light Method Location Entry Red Light Method Red Light Method Modalities

How the science of red light therapy helps keep the holiday spirit jolly and inflammation free.

We often hear that members feel calmer and more relaxed immediately after the first session” — Allison Beardsley

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From indulgent holiday meals to packed social calendars, the most wonderful time of the year can also be the most taxing on the body. Increased sugar consumption, elevated stress levels, and reduced sunlight exposure often contribute to inflammation, fatigue, joint discomfort, and seasonal mood challenges for millions of Americans.While inflammation is the body’s natural defense mechanism, chronic or unresolved inflammation may present in less obvious ways — including brain fog, stiffness, low energy, skin changes, and prolonged soreness. During winter months, limited daylight can further compound these effects, contributing to seasonal mood disruption.Rather than avoiding holiday traditions altogether, many individuals are seeking proactive wellness solutions to support recovery, movement, and overall well-being. One approach gaining national attention is red light therapy, a non-invasive modality that supports cellular function and recovery.To better understand its role, we spoke with Allison Beardsley, former founder of Club Pilates and current Founder and President of Education at Red Light Method , one of the fastest-growing wellness franchises in the country.“Medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy, like what we offer at Red Light Method, is designed to support cellular health,” says Beardsley. “By stimulating the mitochondria — the energy centers of our cells — red light therapy helps the body manage stressors more efficiently and supports recovery. Many members tell us they feel better, move more comfortably, and experience improved overall vitality after just a few sessions.”When asked about movement’s role in managing inflammation, Beardsley emphasized balance.“Exercise is incredibly beneficial, but recovery is just as important,” she explains. “Our method intentionally combines gentle, effective movement with recovery-focused technologies. This allows people of all fitness levels to stay active while supporting how their bodies heal and adapt.”In addition to physical benefits, many members report improvements in mood and relaxation.“We often hear that members feel calmer and more relaxed immediately after the first session,” Beardsley adds. “Red light therapy is being studied for its potential role in supporting brain health, sleep quality, and circadian rhythm regulation — all of which can influence mood, especially during the darker winter months.”Inside the Red Light Method Experience:• 25 minutes of medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy• Optional PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic frequency) mat sessions• 10–15 minutes of guided Power Plate vibration training• 10–15 minutes of Pilates reformer workouts via proprietary video instruction• Select studios also offer infrared sauna and EWOT (exercise with oxygen therapy)“With ten studios currently open, twelve more planned by mid-2026, and more than seventy territories in development, Red Light Method is attracting interest from experienced entrepreneurs and first-time business owners alike,” says Eric Tepper, CEO of Red Light Method. “Our franchisees love the difference they make with their members while building a successful business. Our members and our franchisees are the best part of our success.”Franchise Highlights:• Estimated startup investment: $350,000–$450,000• Approximately $500,000 in equipment value secured at reduced cost• Comprehensive support including site selection, build-out guidance, training, sales systems, and marketingFranchise opportunities remain available in select U.S. markets.Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comLearn More: www.redlightmethod.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.