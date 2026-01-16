New Year Resolutions Renew Focus on Consistency in Health and Wellness

Red Light Method Modalities Red Light Method Red Light Method Location Entry

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new year begins, millions of Americans reassess their health and wellness routines. Industry research shows that roughly 45 percent of adults set New Year’s resolutions, with approximately three-quarters of those resolutions focused on health and wellness. For many, the challenge is not choosing an option—but choosing one they can sustain.To better understand what drives long-term success, insights were gathered from Red Light Method , a rapidly growing health and wellness franchise specializing in recovery-forward fitness and cellular health.According to Allison Beardsley, founder of Club Pilates and Red Light Method, consistency is the defining factor in achieving lasting results.“There is no single ‘best’ exercise or wellness option,” said Beardsley. “The most effective approach is the one a person enjoys and can maintain well beyond January. Consistency over time matters more than intensity in the short term.”A Foundation Built on Recovery and MovementRed Light Method centers its approach on cellular health as a starting point for overall wellness. Each session begins with a 25-minute medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy treatment designed to support pain reduction, inflammation management, and overall vitality and recovery.Following red light therapy, members participate in brief, low-impact exercise sessions that typically include vibration-based training on a Power Plate and Pilates reformer workouts.“We see many people who experience wear and tear from years of high-intensity exercise without adequate recovery,” Beardsley explained. “Recovery supports longevity, but purposeful movement is equally important. Combining both allows people to continue being active without unnecessary strain. Working out on the Power Plate for 10 minutes is like exercising for 30 minutes. It causes the body to recruit triple the muscle fiber. It is a fantastic combination with the red-light treatments. Our Pilates reformer workouts are a workout that anyone can participate in at any level and develop strength and flexibility.”Studio-Based Engagement Versus At-Home OptionsEric Tepper, CEO of Red Light Method, noted that structured environments often improve adherence and provide access to professional-grade equipment not typically available for home use.“Over decades in the industry, we’ve seen that people are more likely to stay consistent when they show up to a space designed for participation. The studio environment gives people a community and a team of people to help hold them accountable in a loving way,” Tepper said.ABOUT RED LIGHT METHODRed Light Method is a pioneering wellness franchise blending medical-grade red light therapy, Power Plate movement, and recovery and other modalities to deliver fast, affordable, and transformative results. Founded by Allison Beardsley—the creator of Club Pilates—Red Light Method is redefining the intersection of fitness, recovery, and longevity.Continued Expansion NationwideAt the time of publication, Red Light Method reported ten studios open and operating, with ten additional locations in presale and over 70 in development across the United States. Franchise territories remain available nationwide.Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comLearn More: www.redlightmethod.com

