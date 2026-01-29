Red Light Method Accelerates National Expansion Building Healthier Communities and Sustainable Franchise Ownership

Red Light Method Medical Grade Red Light Treatment Red Light Method Modalities

Red Light Method Accelerates National Expansion With Mission to Build a Legacy of Healthier Communities and Sustainable Franchise Ownership

For our team it's not a matter if a franchisee will be successful. Their success is our success.” — Eric Tepper

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reno, NV - Red Light Method , a fast-growing wellness franchise founded by Allison Beardsley, creator of the global fitness brand Club Pilates, is expanding its national footprint as demand rises for recovery-focused and longevity-driven wellness solutions. With more than 70 locations currently in development, the brand is positioning itself at the intersection of cellular health, purposeful movement, and recovery—while creating long-term business opportunities for franchise owners.As Red Light Method scales, its leadership team remains focused on building both healthier communities and a system designed to support franchisee success for generations to come.“Creating a legacy starts with helping people feel better at the cellular level,” said Beardsley. “You can be strong, flexible, and active, but if cellular health is compromised, overall wellness suffers. Red light therapy became a turning point for me personally, and today it is the foundation of every Red Light Method session. We consistently see members experience meaningful improvements in how they move, recover, and live. They then bring in their family, friends, and community members. When I found a path to being healthier, my husband was right next to me, and then our kids. Feeling and living your best is contagious. Now our whole community is coming to the studio.”Each Red Light Method session begins with a 25-minute medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy experience, followed by optional movement and recovery modalities that vary by location including Power Plate exercise, Pilates reformer workouts, pulse electromagnetic field mats, exercise with oxygen therapy, and infrared saunas. This structured approach encourages members to make healthier lifestyle choices beyond the studio walls, fostering broader community impact.Designed for First-Time and Multi-Unit Franchise Owners“In addition to supporting healthier communities, we are focused on creating a legacy of successful business owners,” said Eric Tepper, CEO of Red Light Method. “Many of our franchisees are first-time operators. For them, this is a meaningful transition—from traditional employment into business ownership they can grow and potentially pass on to future generations. We also have entrepreneurs who own other franchises and they love the support they get with our system. For our team it’s not a matter if a franchisee will be successful. Their success is our success.”The company provides franchisees with a step-by-step education portal, ongoing operational support, and structured pre- and post-opening sales systems.Built for Scalable GrowthAs of January 2026, Red Light Method reports 10 studios open, an additional 11 in presale, and more than 70 locations in development across the United States. The brand attributes its growth momentum to a combination of:- Comparably low startup cost averaging $350k-$450k- Pre-negotiated discounts on equipment packages with zero kick back to the franchisor. Nearly $500K in equipment for $200K- Full franchisee support: site selection, leasing, construction, sales training, and marketingAbout Red Light MethodFounded by Allison Beardsley, Red Light Method is a wellness franchise integrating medical-grade, FDA-cleared red light therapy with movement and recovery modalities including Power Plate training, infrared recovery, Pilates reformer, pulsed electromagnetic frequency mats, and exercise with oxygen therapy (modalities vary by location).Franchise Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.comWebsite: www.redlightmethod.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.