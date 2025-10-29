Queen Up, Palm Springs! Ashley Paul Brings the Heat to Pride

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palm Springs Pride just got hotter. Pop-EDM powerhouse Ashley Paul is storming the Arenas District Main Stage, November 7th at 7PM, and the desert is about to dance. This is one of the most anticipated performances of the entire weekend — a night set to draw hundreds of thousands of fans, supporters, and fierce lovers of love.Ashley Paul — the Billboard-charted artist whose viral smash “Bingo Baby” just crossed 1 million streams is coming in bold with a mission: to celebrate Pride, acceptance, inclusivity, and equality through pure sonic joy. Known for her electric stage presence, Ashley doesn’t just perform at her fans she performs with them. Expect unstoppable energy, heartfelt connection, and her signature fusion of EDM, disco, and dance-floor magic that turns every audience into a family.“Pride means everything to me. It is the most significant kind of stage to perform on. We are coming together for a higher purpose and elevating one another while sharing the one language we all know to be truth: music.” — Ashley PaulNamed a Top Artist to Watch for 2025 by LA Weekly and featured in Rolling Stone for her explosive collaboration with Deniece Pearson of Five Star, Ashley’s star is rising fast — and Palm Springs will witness that unstoppable ascent in real time.Her setlist? A party on purpose. She’ll open with “Bingo Baby,” send temperatures soaring with “Hearts Up,” and ignite a Pride-anthem sing-along with the crowd-favorite “Dance U Gotta” — a track already being called a Barrowlands Ballroom-style classic. Each song is crafted to make you move, shout, love, and live louder.This isn’t just a show.It’s a moment.It’s a celebration.It’s Pride — Ashley Paul-style.It will be a set to remember!!!Stay tuned — and get ready to Queen Up, Palm Springs!

