Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,957 in the last 365 days.

Queen Up, Palm Springs! Ashley Paul Brings the Heat to Pride

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Springs Pride just got hotter. Pop-EDM powerhouse Ashley Paul is storming the Arenas District Main Stage, November 7th at 7PM, and the desert is about to dance. This is one of the most anticipated performances of the entire weekend — a night set to draw hundreds of thousands of fans, supporters, and fierce lovers of love.



Ashley Paul — the Billboard-charted artist whose viral smash “Bingo Baby” just crossed 1 million streams is coming in bold with a mission: to celebrate Pride, acceptance, inclusivity, and equality through pure sonic joy. Known for her electric stage presence, Ashley doesn’t just perform at her fans she performs with them. Expect unstoppable energy, heartfelt connection, and her signature fusion of EDM, disco, and dance-floor magic that turns every audience into a family.



“Pride means everything to me. It is the most significant kind of stage to perform on. We are coming together for a higher purpose and elevating one another while sharing the one language we all know to be truth: music.” — Ashley Paul


Named a Top Artist to Watch for 2025 by LA Weekly and featured in Rolling Stone for her explosive collaboration with Deniece Pearson of Five Star, Ashley’s star is rising fast — and Palm Springs will witness that unstoppable ascent in real time.



Her setlist? A party on purpose. She’ll open with “Bingo Baby,” send temperatures soaring with “Hearts Up,” and ignite a Pride-anthem sing-along with the crowd-favorite “Dance U Gotta” — a track already being called a Barrowlands Ballroom-style classic. Each song is crafted to make you move, shout, love, and live louder.



This isn’t just a show.

It’s a moment.

It’s a celebration.

It’s Pride — Ashley Paul-style.



It will be a set to remember!!!

Stay tuned — and get ready to Queen Up, Palm Springs!


Nolan Bellamy
ICT PR
+1 7608099390
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Queen Up, Palm Springs! Ashley Paul Brings the Heat to Pride

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more