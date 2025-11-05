How Gonzaga and JVC are Changing Student Lives

Gonzaga alumni are making a meaningful impact around the world, many through service-oriented partnership like Jesuit Volunteer Corps (JVC). Among them is Alejandra Orozco (’23), a proud Gonzaga University alumna and current staff member of JVC Northwest. Orozco began her academic career at Gonzaga in 2019 as an undeclared student who eventually discovered her passion for communications and social justice. She credits the supportive and mission-driven environment at Gonzaga with inspiring her to pursue work that creates positive social change.

Orozco’s journey began at Gonzaga and ultimately grew into a path of service with the JVC. The Jesuit Volunteer Corps “responds to local community needs in the Northwest by recruiting, placing, and supporting volunteers who provide value-centered service grounded in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.”

Orozco explains how her academic career at Gonzaga challenged her to think critically and to act with purpose.

“I saw so many people around me doing great things, and it inspired me to do more,” she says.

As Orozco was surrounded by peers who embodied Gonzaga’s mission, she started to question what she felt passionate about. That question led her to learn more about the Jesuit Volunteer Corps.

Orozco began her work helping families at the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery in 2023. Her service led to a bigger calling, growing into her current position as a JVC Northwest recruiter.

What began as a single year of service quickly became a life-changing experience. Orozco emphasizes how she couldn’t imagine her life without the opportunities from Gonzaga and the JVC Northwest. Orozco encourages Gonzaga students to explore postgraduate service opportunities, even if it feels uncertain at first.

“Be open and trust your gut,” she advises. “It’s a big commitment, but one of the best decisions I’ve made thus far in my life.”

In Fall of 2025, Gonzaga University launched a new partnership with Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest to engage students and recent graduates in mission-aligned service initiatives throughout the local community. Participants contribute to programs focused on youth mentorship, food security, social inclusion, environmental justice, and other emerging community needs.

Two Jesuit Volunteers, Connor Thompson and Jackson Reside, began their service in August, working with Gonzaga’s Center for Community Engagement and Office of Sustainability. As part of their commitment, they live and engage in intentional community with other Spokane-based JVC Northwest volunteers. Their experience is rooted in Ignatian values — justice, sustainability, spirituality, and community — supporting both personal growth and meaningful service.

Connor Thompson ('25).

Thompson, serving as Secondary Youth Program Coordinator shares that “through JVC I was given the chance to work with others who are doing good for the Spokane community. I am hoping to broaden my understanding of those who come from different backgrounds from my own. Through understanding I hope to build more connections with others as well.”

As Gonzaga’s partnership with Jesuit Volunteer Corps Northwest continues to grow, it offers students and alumni practical pathways to apply their education through service rooted in Jesuit values. For Alejandra Orozco, Connor Thompson, and Jackson Reside, this work has become an extension of their time at Gonzaga, focused on community, purpose, and real-world impact. Together, Gonzaga and JVC Northwest are helping students take what they’ve learned in the classroom and put it to work where it matters most.

“As we face today’s challenges, JVC Northwest is thrilled to deepen our relationship with Gonzaga," says Greg Carpinello, executive director of JVC Northwest. "For 70 years, GU alumni have served with us and your university served as the location for the very first JV orientation. Today, as our partnership grows, Gonzaga and JVC Northwest will become a bright example of how we can respond to the world’s needs through our shared Jesuit mission, in Spokane and beyond.”