Counterfeit designer watches worth over $8 million seized by CBP officers in Chicago

CHICAGO– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to an express consignment facility near Chicago International Airport examined a shipment arriving from China containing designer brand watches Oct. 23.

The shipment was heading to a residence in Chicago when officers intercepted the parcel for inspection. Officers discovered 26 watches and two bracelets that were seized for bearing counterfeit marks: six Richard Mille watches; eight Audemars Piguet watches; four Diesel watches; eight G-Shock watches; and two Rolex bracelets. The watches and bracelets bore the names and logos of these designer brands.

The items were deemed to be inauthentic by CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise, the agency’s trade experts, and if genuine, would have had a combined Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price over $8.5 million.

“While online shopping has increased, CBP stays vigilant by stopping illegal shipments like these from damaging our economy,” said Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke. “Officers at the Port of Chicago are always on the lookout to uphold our mission of protecting Americans from dangerous shipments and materials.”

Commonly, these goods are sold in underground outlets and on third party e-commerce websites. Counterfeit commodities fund smugglers and members of organized crime. Consumers often believe they are buying a genuine product but soon realize the item is substandard.

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. To combat the entry of counterfeit and pirated goods into America, CBP targets and seizes imports of counterfeit and pirated goods and enforces exclusion orders on patent-infringing and other IPR violative goods.

CBP Trade protects the intellectual property rights of American businesses through an aggressive Intellectual Property Rights enforcement program, safeguarding them from unfair competition and use for malicious intent while upholding American innovation and ingenuity. Suspected violations can be reported to CBP here.

The dangers of buying counterfeit products aren’t always obvious to consumers. Particularly, when shopping online, beware of counterfeit goods. Fake goods can lead to real dangers. For more information, visit The Truth Behind Counterfeits page.

If you have any information regarding suspected fraud or illegal trade activity, please contact CBP through the e-Allegations Online Trade Violations Reporting System or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT -IPR violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center at https://www.iprcenter.gov/referral/ or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060.

