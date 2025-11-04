Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Belton

TEXAS, November 4 - November 4, 2025 | Press Release

Honoring Veteran-Owned Businesses And Entrepreneurs

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the final 2025 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held in Belton on Thursday, November 13, and will honor veteran-owned businesses. Held throughout the year and in regions across the state, the Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our vibrant communities and the driving force behind the eighth largest economy in the world,” said Governor Abbott. “Home to more than 3.5 million small businesses and 1 in 10 of all veteran-owned businesses in the U.S., our state continues to lead in job creation and business expansion. By supporting veteran entrepreneurs and ensuring our small businesses thrive, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

The Governor's Small Business Summit — Belton brings together local, state, and federal resource partners to provide key insights on critical business topics. The Summit also provides participants the opportunity to network with other veteran business owners and meet experts who will share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Summit — Belton

Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Cadence Bank Center – Assembly Hall

301 W. Loop 121

Belton, TX 76513

Panel Session Topics:

Getting Started: Small Business 101

Stronger Together: Marketing Success Through Collaboration

Benefits of Integrating & Supporting Veterans

Keynote: John Wayne Walding, Founder & CEO of Gallantry Global Logistics, “Lean Forward, Fight Hard”

Additional Speaker: Chairman Joe Esparza, Commissioner Representing Employers, Texas Workforce Commission

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots. For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/events.

Locations for the 2026 Governor’s Small Business Summits will be announced in the new year.

The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host Governor’s Small Business Webinars to share information about resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Texas through an online format. To view on-demand recordings of past webinars, visit: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars.