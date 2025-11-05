Fish Creek bridge closure, Wilson detour begins tomorrow

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Reiman Corp will begin the closure of the Fish Creek bridge and detour through Wilson tomorrow, Nov. 5. The bridge closure and detour are scheduled to last up to 10 days, weather permitting.

Crews will begin setting up the traffic control for the detour at about 8:30 a.m., after the morning student drop-off at the school. The full detour should be in place at about 9:30 a.m. The detour will remain in place until the work is completed. Crews will be working daylight hours through the duration of the closure and detour. WYDOT is reminding drivers to be cautious of roadside workers and obey all roadside signs, flaggers and traffic control devices. Teton County will also be restricting parking to a minimum distance of 2 feet beyond the edge of pavement, and certain areas will likely be barricaded off using traffic control devices to prevent vehicle parking.

Teton County has issued special restrictions for vehicles traveling through the detour. More details on the restrictions can be found here: Teton County Restriction Order.

During the detour, WYDOT will be posting several flaggers at intersections, as well as at the elementary school during school hours to assist with traffic flow. For more information regarding specific instructions for parents and students, contact the Teton County School District. Due to the restrictive working space and limited facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists through the detour area, WYDOT is recommending students consider alternatives to biking and walking to school during the detour.

The scope of the second phase of work for this project involves milling and full removal of asphalt, as well as base and some additional material, placing new base material, and repaving the new grade near the town of Wilson on WYO 22 at road marker 5.40 at the Fish Creek Bridge. The completion date for the work is Nov. 15, 2025.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded the emergency contract valued at approximately $768,000 for the repairs of the Fish Creek bridge structure in Wilson to Reiman Corp, of Cheyenne. The work was awarded in a special meeting via Zoom on Oct. 1. The structure was scheduled for repairs in WYDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Plan in 2028, but earlier this year, WYDOT identified some damage to the cap structure on the bridge during a routine inspection. Although there is no danger of failure, WYDOT had concerns with the bridge’s ability to safely support larger vehicles like snowplows without further damage. To safely support heavier traffic, WYDOT proposed an emergency contract to make immediate repairs to the bridge. WYDOT is currently working on plans to replace the structure as soon as the design work and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process are completed, which should be in two to three years.

