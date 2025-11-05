Interchange Road railroad bridge will close tomorrow for pavement repairs

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from R & D Sweeping will be closing the Union Pacific Railroad bridge on Interchange Road between Sewer Plant Road and Westgate Drive in Rock Springs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. tomorrow, Nov. 5.

Crews will be finishing some pavement repairs made earlier this year on a bump at the end of the bridge to smooth out the pavement for drivers. The Interstate 80 on and off ramps will not be affected by the closure, but drivers will not have access from the interchange to Blair Ave during the work.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.

Union Pacific Railroad bridge on Interchange Road. WYDOT Photo