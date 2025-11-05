Westbound I-80 traffic will detour through Green River Thursday morning

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be detouring the westbound Interstate 80 traffic through the town of Green River beginning Thursday, Nov. 6 beginning at 9 a.m. to survey and take measurements on the recently installed lighting inside the westbound tunnel. The information gathered will be used to evaluate the current speed limit and determine if the speed limit can safely be raised throughout the winter. The work should take roughly a couple hours and crews should have the work completed by 11 a.m. that day.

Eastbound traffic will continue to use the eastbound tunnel while the work is underway.

“We will be working with our consultant, as well as the Wyoming Highway Patrol to review the lighting in the westbound tunnel and see if it’s feasible to safely increase the speed limit,” WYDOT resident engineer Clint Lockman said.

Oversized vehicles should contact the Wyoming Highway Patrol’s oversize loads permit office for detours. Info at https://whp.wyo.gov/ commercial-carrier/ports-of- entry.

Drivers are reminded to drive cautiously and be aware of roadside workers and vehicles. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

Recently installed lighting in the I-80 westbound tunnel near Green River. WYDOT Photo.