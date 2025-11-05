Raydiant Oximetry Launches IDE Pilot Study at LSU Health Shreveport to Advance Fetal Monitoring Technology

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raydiant Oximetry, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering innovations in fetal monitoring through advanced biophotonics and machine learning, today announced the initiation of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) Pilot Study at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport (LSUHS).The objective of the study is to collect fetal pulse oximetry waveforms using a transvaginal sensor that can rest on the baby’s cheek, forehead or temple. The initial phase will include five patients, with plans to expand enrollment to up to 15 patients and add an additional study site. All participating clinicians will remain blinded to the fetal pulse oximetry data throughout the study.“We are excited to participate in this important clinical study,” said Dr. P. Scott Barrilleaux, Associate Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at LSUHS and Principal Investigator for this study. “Fetal pulse oximetry has the potential to become a valuable tool for monitoring fetal well-being during labor and delivery.”The fetal pulse oximetry waveforms collected in this pilot study will be compared to reference data for validation. The results will also support the continued refinement of Raydiant’s proprietary machine learning algorithms and the development of future commercial products.“We are pleased to collaborate with the team at LSUHS on this meaningful research,” said Mike Nagel, Chief Executive Officer of Raydiant Oximetry. “The data generated through this study will be instrumental in advancing our technology and improving fetal monitoring during childbirth.”About Raydiant Oximetry, Inc.Raydiant Oximetry is a venture-backed, clinical-stage medtech company developing innovations to improve outcomes for mothers and babies during childbirth. Founded by pediatric anesthesiologist Neil P. Ray, MD and incubated at Fogarty Innovation, Raydiant is pioneering fetal pulse oximetry technologies to elevate the standard of care in labor and delivery—an area that has seen no meaningful innovation in decades.Traditional fetal heart rate monitoring has low specificity, contributing to a 500% rise in cesarean deliveries without improving newborn outcomes. By complementing existing monitoring methods, Raydiant’s technology aims to provide clearer insights into fetal well-being, reducing unnecessary emergency C-sections and lowering the risk of fetal hypoxia.Learn more at raydiantoximetry.com About LSU Health ShreveportLSU Health Shreveport is one of two health sciences centers of the Louisiana State University (LSU) System and home to the only academic medical center in a 150-mile radius. The primary mission of LSU Health Shreveport is to teach, heal and discover in order to advance the well-being of the state, region and beyond. LSU Health Shreveport encompasses the School of Medicine, School of Graduate Studies and School of Health Professions and Sciences, Graduate Medical Education (GME), and a robust research enterprise.For more information, visit www.lsuhs.edu

