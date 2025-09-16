Raydiant Oximetry Names Michael Nagel to Lead the Company into its Device Commercialization Stage as CEO

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raydiant Oximetry, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing fetal monitoring innovations using advanced biophotonics and machine learning to improve outcomes during childbirth, today announced the appointment of Michael Nagel as Chief Executive Officer.With more than 35 years of experience leading high-growth, innovative healthcare companies, Nagel joins Raydiant from Vomaris Innovations, a bioelectric wound care company, where he served as CEO and led its recent growth and acquisition by global orthopedic leader Arthrex. He has held senior commercial positions at Neomend, Incisive Surgical, and Vascular Solutions and serves on the boards of EndoShunt and VenoStent.Nagel succeeds Neil Ray, MD, the founder of Raydiant, who will become a strategic advisor to the company as part of its leadership plan. Ray notes that the transition comes at a pivotal stage in advancing Raydiant through clinical trials and the commercialization of its fetal pulse oximetry technologies.Debra Reisenthel, Chair of Raydiant Oximetry’s Board of Directors, commented:"The Board is thrilled to welcome Mike as our new CEO. He brings deep commercial expertise and a track record of execution that will be instrumental as Raydiant enters its next phase of growth. We are incredibly grateful to Neil for his vision, leadership, and dedication over the past eight years. His contributions have laid a strong foundation for the company’s future."Michael Nagel said: "Raydiant’s fetal pulse oximetry technology has the potential to significantly improve outcomes for mothers and babies and establish a new standard of care in labor and delivery. Neil and the team have done a tremendous job bringing the company to this stage, including securing FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, completing an Early Feasibility IDE study, and entering into a development agreement with GE Healthcare . I’m honored to lead the company forward and thank Neil and the Board for their trust and confidence."Neil Ray added: "It has been a privilege to lead Raydiant from inception through years of innovation and progress. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in advancing our fetal pulse oximetry technology, and I’m excited to support Mike and the team as they move the company into clinical trials and commercialization."About Raydiant Oximetry, Inc.Raydiant Oximetry is a venture-backed, clinical-stage medtech company developing innovations to improve outcomes for mothers and babies during childbirth. Founded by pediatric anesthesiologist Neil P. Ray, MD and incubated at Fogarty Innovation, Raydiant is pioneering fetal pulse oximetry technologies to elevate the standard of care in labor and delivery—an area that has seen no meaningful innovation in decades.Traditional fetal heart rate monitoring has low specificity, contributing to a 500% rise in cesarean deliveries without improving newborn outcomes. By complementing existing monitoring methods, Raydiant’s technology aims to provide clearer insights into fetal well-being, reducing unnecessary emergency C-sections and lowering the risk of fetal hypoxia.Learn more at raydiantoximetry.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.