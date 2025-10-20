Raydiant Oximetry Successfully Completes 35-Patient Early Feasibility Study at Eastern Virginia Medical School

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raydiant Oximetry, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering fetal monitoring innovations through advanced biophotonics and machine learning, today announced the successful completion of a 35-patient Early Feasibility Study (EFS) at Macon & Joan Brock Virginia Health Sciences Eastern Virginia Medical School (EVMS) at Old Dominion University.The study evaluated the company's proprietary fetal pulse oximetry technologies, collecting fetal signals both transvaginally and transabdominally from women in active labor. Clinicians participating in the study were blinded to all pulse oximetry data.“We were very pleased to participate in this exciting clinical study,” said Dr. George Saade, Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Fetal pulse oximetry has the potential to significantly enhance care for both mothers and babies during labor and delivery.”“I look forward to the ability to incorporate fetal pulse oximetry into my clinical decision making in the future,” said Dr. Tetsuya Kawakita, Principal Investigator.The data collected during this EFS will support the development of machine learning algorithms that will be integrated into Raydiant’s future commercial products.“This study represents a key milestone in our product development journey,” said Mike Nagel, CEO of Raydiant Oximetry. “The insights and data gained are accelerating our efforts to bring meaningful innovation to fetal monitoring. We’re deeply grateful to Drs. Saade & Kawakita and the entire team at EVMS for their collaboration and commitment.”About Raydiant Oximetry, Inc.Raydiant Oximetry is a venture-backed, clinical-stage medtech company developing innovations to improve outcomes for mothers and babies during childbirth. Founded by pediatric anesthesiologist Neil P. Ray, MD and incubated at Fogarty Innovation, Raydiant is pioneering fetal pulse oximetry technologies to elevate the standard of care in labor and delivery—an area that has seen no meaningful innovation in decades.Traditional fetal heart rate monitoring has low specificity, contributing to a 500% rise in cesarean deliveries without improving newborn outcomes. By complementing existing monitoring methods, Raydiant’s technology aims to provide clearer insights into fetal well-being, reducing unnecessary emergency C-sections and lowering the risk of fetal hypoxia.Learn more at raydiantoximetry.com

