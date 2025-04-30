Demeter's Pantry Debuts Handmade Burritos: Bold Flavors, Over 70% Filling, and Clean Ingredients

Demeter’s Pantry Burritos: Chicken with red beans & tomatillos, Vegetarian with fresh veggies & salsa verde, and Beef with seasoned ground beef & guajillo peppers. A tray of Demeter's Pantry wrapped burritos Demeter's Pantry Chicken Quesadillas, perfectly grilled and filled with tender chicken and melted cheese.

It is rare to find commercial burritos that contain such a high amount of filling to tortilla (ours is 70% filling). Most competitors offer products with less, you can taste the difference with ours.” — Maria Kardamaki Robertson, founder of Demeter's Pantry.

SILVER SPRING , MD, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demeter's Pantry just launched a new handmade Burrito line for foodservice . These burritos have a generous filling-to-tortilla ratio exceeding 70%, offering restaurant-quality flavors, clean ingredients, and convenience. Available for foodservice applications, convenience stores, and retailers.Unlike typical frozen burrito options, Demeter's Pantry burritos are cooked from scratch with identifiable, whole ingredients. They contain our in house-made sauces, proteins, beans, and fresh vegetables cooked in house. Combined with the high ratio of filling they offer restaurant quality flavors. The three varieties: the hearty Chicken Burrito with red beans and tomatillos, the flavorful Vegetarian Burrito with fresh vegetables and salsa verde, and the robust Beef Burrito with seasoned ground beef and guajillo peppers, deliver an authentic culinary experience comparable to freshly made restaurant food. They require no preparation which saves on labor at the store level.Clean Label Commitment:• 100% natural ingredients without additives, preservatives, artificial colors, or fillers• Zero hydrogenated oils and 0g trans fats• USA-raised proteinsSignature Varieties:• Vegetarian Burrito – Fresh vegetables, black beans, rice, house-made salsa verde, and premium cheddar cheese• Chicken Burrito – Tender chicken breast, red beans, white rice, tomatillos, fresh cilantro, and melted mozzarella cheese• Beef Burrito – Seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, diced tomatoes, guajillo peppers, yellow rice, and red beansThe new burrito line reflects Demeter's Pantry's understanding of both consumer preferences and foodservice operators' needs. By focusing on that crucial balance between exceptional taste and operational convenience, these burritos address a clear market opportunity for ready-to-serve options that don't compromise on quality or ingredients.With nearly two decades serving the deli, Grab&Go , and hot bar sectors, Demeter's Pantry has built a reputation for excellence. Their Mediterranean and Latin lines continue to receive recognition for both taste and quality across major retailers such as Whole Foods Market and specialty food platforms like Territory Foods. Our food service items are also available at the hot bar or deli case. Our handmade quesadillas, typically wrapped or packed for retail, can be found in the grab&go or deli area at Whole Foods Market.This launch comes at a time when consumer expectations around clean-label products continue to evolve. As FoodNavigator-USA noted in their industry panel "Clean label 4.0: How brands are delivering on evolving consumer demands for natural products," today's shoppers have expanded their definition of 'clean' beyond simply removing artificial ingredients. Modern consumers now expect transparency around production methods, environmental impact, and a company's overall social mission—all areas where Demeter's Pantry has been ahead of the curve.For orders or additional information, contact sales@demeterspantry.com or visit www.demeterspantry.com

