From Access to Innovation: ISMRM Tackles MRI’s Greatest Challenges at RSNA 2025

Mark A. Griswold, Ph.D.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine ( ISMRM ) and its technologist section, the International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists ( ISMRT ), are spotlighting the future of MRI at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago. With more than 9,000 members worldwide, ISMRM is driving innovation and collaboration that make MRI more accessible, affordable, and impactful for patients everywhere.“MRI is unique in so many ways. It is a technology born from complex quantum physics, which is used to make life-and-death healthcare decisions thousands of times a day,” said Mark Griswold, Ph.D., 2025–2026 ISMRM President. He continued, “A majority of advances, from new hardware to new diagnostic methods, have largely come from the ISMRM community. We invite physicians, scientists, technologists, and industry leaders to join us in creating MRI’s future.”Breaking Down Barriers to AccessOne of ISMRM’s central initiatives is improving access to MRI for the billions of people worldwide who currently lack it. Members of the society are leading efforts to design affordable, robust MRI systems deployable in low-income settings. These advances demonstrate that MRI can move beyond its traditional role as a second-line diagnostic tool to becoming a frontline diagnostic technology for conditions ranging from hydrocephalus and infectious diseases to monitoring childhood development.The challenge of access is not limited to low- and middle-income countries. In North America, rural and underserved communities face significant barriers to MRI due to access delays, prohibitive costs, or pre-authorization hurdles. Lessons from low-cost MRI initiatives abroad may hold solutions that could transform care even in advanced healthcare systems.A Global Community Driving InnovationISMRM is not only for physicists and engineers. It is a home for physicians, technologists and industry partners seeking to be at the forefront of diagnostic imaging. Members gain access to emerging research, educational resources, and a global network solving the same challenges faced in daily practice.“At ISMRM, you can do more than just see the future of advanced MRI—you can help create it,” Griswold emphasized.Looking Ahead to Cape Town 2026 ISMRM’s next Annual Meeting & Exhibition will take place 09-14 May 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, under the leadership of Program Chair Katy Keenan, Ph.D. The event will bring together the global MR community to exchange knowledge, showcase groundbreaking science, and advance MRI practice worldwide.Visit ISMRM at RSNAAttendees are invited to connect with ISMRM & ISMRT during RSNA at Booth #1205 to learn more about the Society’s initiatives, explore membership opportunities, and preview what’s ahead in Cape Town 2026.

