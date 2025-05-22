ISMRT Welcomes New President Adam Scotson, PgCert (MRI)., and 2025 – 2026 ISMRT Board at Annual Meeting in Hawai‘i

Adam Scotson, ISMRT President

I want to continue to build on previous work of the ISMRT, making sure MRI radiographers and technologists have access to high quality education and are empowered to contribute to clinical education.” — Adam Scotson, PgCert (MRI).

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society for MR Radiographers & Technologists ( ISMRT ), a Section of the ISMRM, proudly announced Adam Scotson, PgCert (MRI)., as its new president for the 2025 – 2026 term during the ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Honolulu, Hawai’i, 09-12 May 2025.Scotson succeeds Brandy Reed, B.S., R.T.(R)(MR), whose commitment to professional development and global collaboration has helped elevate the visibility and voice of MR technologists and radiographers across the world.The formal transition took place during the ISMRT Awards ceremony on Sunday, 11 May, where attendees recognized the many contributions of outgoing leadership and looked ahead to a dynamic future under Scotson’s guidance.Scotson reflected on his new role: "I am honored to be elected as president of the ISMRT , and look forward to working with the Governing board over the coming year. I want to continue to build on the previous work of the ISMRT, making sure that MRI radiographers and technologists have access to high quality education and are empowered to contribute to clinical education.A prime example of this is through the Future Leadership Initiative which has done some amazing work to support the MRI community across Africa and continues to go from strength to strength. The initiative has empowered and provided education to the radiographers and technologists across the region. The continued growth of the Chapter and Division structure further supports the MR community and will be one of my priorities for the coming year.The calendar is filling up with both virtual and in person meetings, culminating in the annual meeting in Cape town in May 2026. These meeting allow us to continue to grow our global partnerships which in turn will continue to amplify our collective voice to influence policy and to promote professional development."In addition to welcoming Scotson, ISMRT introduced its 2026 – 2027 president-elect and newly elected board members for the 2025 – 2026 term:ISMRT 2026 – 2027 President-Elect: Nina U. Salman, M.Sc., B.Sc.(Hons)Incoming 2025 – 2026 ISMRT Governing Board:- Jeff Chien-Fu Chen, Grad.Dip. MRI, MRSO- Andrea Dell'Orso, (R)- Kellye Mantooth, (R)(MR), MRSO(MRSC),MRSE(MRSC)- Patricia Maishi, M.Sc.(MR)Together, this new leadership team will continue to champion excellence in MR education, practice, and safety for technologists and radiographers worldwide.Looking ahead, ISMRT is excited to announce that the 2026 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition will take place in Cape Town, South Africa—marking a historic first for the society on the African continent. More details will be released soon.For more information about ISMRT, upcoming events or initiatives, please visit www.ismrt.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.