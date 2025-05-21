ISMRM Announces Mark A. Griswold, Ph.D., as the Next ISMRM President at the ISMRM Annual Meeting in Hawai‘i

Mark A. Griswold, Ph.D.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine ( ISMRM ) proudly announced the transition of leadership during the Closing Session of the 2025 Annual Meeting & Exhibition held in Honolulu, Hawai‘i. Mark A. Griswold, Ph.D., has officially assumed the role of President of ISMRM for the 2025–2026 term, succeeding Margaret A. Hall-Craggs, M.D., whose thoughtful leadership and dedication were celebrated by members and colleagues throughout the week-long event.The symbolic passing of the gavel ceremony took place toward the final days of the meeting, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Society. As a longtime contributor and innovator in the field of magnetic resonance, Dr. Griswold brings a wealth of experience and a forward-looking vision to guide ISMRM into its next phase of global impact.Griswold reflected on the moment: ”I’ve been attending the ISMRM for 30 years now and I’ve seen first hand how our strong community has played a key role in revolutionizing MRI over these decades. I am incredibly honored to be able to lead this amazing organization this year. I’m especially thrilled that we'll be taking the ISMRM Annual Meeting to the African continent for the first time. We will also be continuing the expansion of our community in Central and South America. I look forward to working with all of the members of the ISMRM community towards a brighter future!”In addition to welcoming the new president, ISMRM also introduced its 2026-2027 vice president-elect and incoming board members for the 2025–2026 term:2026-2027 Vice President-Elect: Nicole Seiberlich, Ph.D.Incoming 2025-2026 ISMRM Board Members:- Clinician from Outside North America: Anja van der Kolk, M.D., Ph.D.- Clinician from Within North America: Mary-Louise Greer, M.B.B.S., FRANZCR- Scientist from Outside North America: Jose Marques, Ph.D.- Scientist from Within North America: Cornelia Laule, Ph.D.This new leadership team will continue to build on the society’s mission of advancing the science, education, and innovation of magnetic resonance in medicine and biology.Looking ahead, ISMRM is excited to announce that the 2026 ISMRM & ISMRT Annual Meeting & Exhibition will take place in Cape Town, South Africa—marking a historic first for the society on the African continent. More details will be released soon.For more information about the 2025 Annual Meeting or upcoming ISMRM events or initiatives, please visit www.ismrm.org

