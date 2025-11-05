Quantum Brilliance Opens World’s First Commercial Quantum Diamond Foundry in Australia

Quantum-grade diamonds are examined at the new Quantum Diamond Foundry in Melbourne, Australia. Credit: Quantum Brilliance QDF enables scalable synthetic diamonds for quantum devices in a variety of applications, from medicine to mobility to satellites. Credit: Quantum Brilliance

Foundry to supply quantum-grade synthetic diamonds to customers worldwide, enabling compact, lightweight, room-temperature quantum computing and sensing

By opening the world’s first commercial Quantum Diamond Foundry, we are moving quantum out of the lab and into products that can be built, shipped, and used in everyday settings.” — Dr. Marcus Doherty CSM, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Brilliance , a global leader in mass-deployable, room-temperature diamond quantum technology, announced the official opening of the Quantum Diamond Foundry, the world’s first commercial facility dedicated to producing quantum-grade diamond at scale.The Foundry’s mission is to unlock the potential of diamond-based quantum technologies by supplying high-performance quantum diamonds at scale, and by accelerating the design and fabrication of diamond quantum devices.The Foundry builds on QB’s proven track record delivering quantum hardware, including room-temperature quantum accelerators deployed to supercomputing facilities in Europe, the United States, and Australia.Significant Australian investment helped bring the Foundry to life, including from the National Reconstruction Fund and Breakthrough Victoria.“Today is a milestone for Australia and for the global quantum community,” said Dr. Marcus Doherty CSM, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “By opening the world’s first commercial Quantum Diamond Foundry, we are moving quantum out of the lab and into products that can be built, shipped, and used in everyday settings. This is about reliable devices at scale, created in Australia, serving customers worldwide.”A New Pillar for Australia’s Quantum IndustryDiamond quantum technologies make possible quantum devices that are compact, lightweight, and operational at room temperature. These characteristics support large-scale deployment, reliable performance in everyday or harsh environments, and seamless integration into existing infrastructure across computing and sensing applications.Applications span point-of-care pathology, acceleration of neuromedicine development, assured navigation without GPS, mineral exploration, renewable-energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and more.The Foundry strengthens local expertise, supports highly skilled jobs, and positions Victoria, and Australia, as leaders in diamond quantum technologies.“We’re proud to support a company that is leading in the critical field of quantum computing and scaling globally from Australia,” said David Gall, CEO of the National Reconstruction Fund. “Quantum Brilliance is turning world-class research into exportable products via advanced manufacturing that's happening right here in Australia. This is the kind of national capability the NRF was created to help deliver.”“With the world’s first commercial quantum diamond foundry, Victoria isn’t just on the map – we’re leading the way and driving the next wave of global innovation,” said the Victorian Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, Danny Pearson.“Opening the world’s first commercial quantum diamond foundry in Melbourne is a landmark achievement for Victoria’s innovation economy. This investment will accelerate quantum breakthroughs, create highly skilled local jobs, and position our state as a global leader in advanced technology and sovereign manufacturing,” said Rod Bristow, CEO of Breakthrough Victoria.About Quantum BrillianceQuantum Brilliance is a global leader in diamond-based quantum technology, specializing in the design, fabrication and manufacturing of small, ruggedized diamond quantum devices, operating at room temperature. With operations in Australia and Germany, QB’s mission is to enable the mass deployment of quantum technology, facilitating its integration into everyday devices and high-performance computing systems. Quantum Brilliance has attracted world-leading scientific and commercial talent in Australia and Europe. Its international partnerships extend into North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, and include governments, supercomputing centers, research organizations, and industry partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.