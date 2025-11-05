Langis.ai Invites Beta Users to Shape the Future of AI-Powered Connection Intelligence

The Patent Pending Connection Compatibility Algorithm: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence to Make Human Connections More Human.

NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based startup Langis.ai is preparing to launch a limited beta program in late Q4, inviting over 1,000 early adopters to help train and enhance an artificial intelligence system designed to make professional human connections more meaningful. Led by CEO Layne Frank, the company aims to address a growing challenge in the digital age: how to foster authentic connection at scale.

At the heart of Langis is its patent-pending Connection Compatibility Algorithm (CCA), which analyzes compatibility among individuals based on personality traits, goals, timing, and behavior. Unlike traditional platforms that measure success through clicks and followers, Langis tracks connection quality—the mutual value between users.

"These first users are more than testers," Frank says. "They're trailblazers. Their experiences will help teach our AI what makes two people compatible."

Beta participants will gain access to two core tools: Smart Matchmaking, which provides AI-powered introductions based on goals and collaboration potential, and Dynamic Dashboards, offering analytics that track how connections evolve over time. Each participant will receive a permanent 'Founding Adopter' badge on their profile and will be eligible for incentives based on feedback quality.

The technology addresses a widespread challenge: how to identify meaningful connections in an increasingly digital world. According to the American Society of Association Executives, nearly half of organization members fail to renew after their first year, with the primary reason being a lack of connection. Langis's approach applies equally to individuals seeking valuable relationships and organizations working to strengthen member engagement.

For chambers of commerce, alumni networks, and professional associations participating in the beta, Langis offers AI-powered matchmaking that identifies and connects compatible members, along with engagement dashboards measuring relationship strength and member sentiment.

Layne Frank added, "Most organizations have CRMs, event software, and email systems. But this software is siloed and does not report which members are feeling disengaged, who should connect, and why."

The Langis executive team includes Edward DuCoin, a serial entrepreneur who previously took a marketing firm public on NASDAQ, and Stefan Schulz, a global software solutions executive with experience in hospitality, finance, and member service organizations. The team's journey began with Virtual 5 O'Clock (V5O), a membership networking group that grew to 1,500 professionals during COVID, where they discovered a troubling pattern: for every new member gained, two were eventually lost.

"This wasn't an isolated community problem," said Frank. "It revealed a gap in how people identify valuable connections. The human brain isn't designed to process compatibility at this scale."

Privacy and transparency remain central to the platform. All user data is first-party and consent-based, stored securely, and never sold. The platform incorporates a feedback loop so users can flag recommendations, with each correction re-training the model.

Following the beta phase through early 2026, Langis plans a full rollout in Q2 2026. The company's roadmap includes vertical AI agents for specific sectors like higher education and law, each fine-tuned to the networking dynamics of those industries.

"AI is finally ready to help people connect, not just communicate," says Frank. "We've spent decades teaching algorithms to sell to us. It's time to teach one to understand us."

For more information about Langis.ai and the beta program, visit www.langis.ai.

About Langis.ai

Langis.ai is a New York-based technology startup founded in 2024, dedicated to creating connection intelligence through artificial intelligence. The company's patent-pending Connection Compatibility Algorithm helps individuals and organizations build more meaningful relationships.

