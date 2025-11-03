Stefan Schulz Named to NJBIZ Forty Under 40 Class of 2025

Stefan Schulz

Orpical Technology Solutions Co-Founder Recognized for Leadership in Digital Transformation and Business Innovation

This award is a testament to the relationships we've built and the belief that when you focus on helping others succeed, everything else follows.” — Stefan Schulz, Co-Founder of Orpical

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orpical Technology Solutions is proud to announce that Stefan Schulz, Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions, has been named to the prestigious NJBIZ Forty Under 40 class of 2025. This distinguished honor recognizes 40 professionals under the age of 40 for their notable successes, strong leadership, and contributions to New Jersey's business community.

Launched in 2006, the NJBIZ Forty Under 40 program celebrates professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and innovation across diverse industries. An independent panel of judges selected the 2025 honorees following an open nomination process. The individuals recognized this year contribute not only to their own industries but also to the New Jersey community at large, evaluated on business accomplishments, volunteerism, education, and additional honors.

NJBIZ recognized all honorees during a ceremony on October 30, 2025, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Somerset, New Jersey.

As Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions, Stefan Schulz has been instrumental in transforming the company into one of Philadelphia's fastest-growing digital transformation agencies. Described as a "Unicorn" by trusted clients and partners, Stefan combines storytelling, relationship building, leadership, and business process automation skills to cut through organizational overhead and empower digital transformation initiatives that scale profitable growth.

Stefan is the creator of two proprietary methodologies that have revolutionized how businesses approach transformation and efficiency. His From Burnout to Breakthrough Formula helps organizations create the internal will required for real transformation, while his TIME² Approach multiplies organizational effectiveness by identifying costly process inefficiencies, quantifying their true impact, justifying targeted automation investments, and amplifying returns through rapid development and deployment.

Under Stefan's leadership, Orpical Technology Solutions has achieved remarkable growth and earned numerous accolades, including ranking 20th on the Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50 list in 2025—rising 12 spots from its 32nd place ranking in 2024. The company has also been recognized as a Top Tech Employer and named to the Top Branding Marketing and Media Services Companies list. Through establishing a diversified portfolio of client relationships via traditional partnerships and joint ventures, Stefan has helped grow Orpical into one of Philadelphia's fastest-growing companies.

Reflecting on the recognition, Stefan Schulz shared: "For me, Forty Under 40 speaks to the many years of late nights hunched over, staring at code, the uncomfortable flights across the country, and all of the not-so-glamorous work that happens behind the scenes to build something from nothing. When I think about the thirteen years of commitment that led me to this honor, two words come to mind—relationship capital. I'm grateful I made the decision years ago to invest in myself so I could better serve my team and our clients. This award is a testament to the relationships we've built and the belief that when you focus on helping others succeed, everything else follows."

Edward DuCoin, Co-Founder of Orpical, added: "Stefan represents the next generation of business leadership where innovation is human-centered and transformation is measurable. His vision, backed with determination, has helped shape Orpical into a model for what all businesses should look like in the 21st century, blending technology with humanity, using innovation not to replace people, but to empower them. The recognition from NJBIZ validates what our clients have known for years: Stefan is a proven forward thinking business leader driving digital transformation today."

Beyond his professional achievements, Stefan demonstrates a strong commitment to giving back to the community. He serves on the board of Arts & Humanities Alumni at Stockton University, where he donates a considerable amount of time and expertise to support their initiatives. Orpical Technology Solutions recently established the Orpical Technology Solutions Annual Scholarship Fund at Rowan University, designed to support undergraduate students at the William G. Rohrer College of Business. This five-year commitment reflects the company's dedication to community and business development, helping to create opportunities for the next generation of business leaders.

About Orpical Technology Solutions

Founded in 2012, Orpical Technology Solutions is a leading digital transformation agency that helps businesses optimize their operations, elevate their brand presence, and embrace the power of automation and AI. With over a decade of experience, Orpical specializes in delivering custom technology solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs, and increase profitability for its clients. The company's proven track record in software development, marketing, and consulting continues to drive client success and long-term growth. Orpical's unique value proposition is simple yet powerful: "We provide businesses with a way to buy back their time so they can re-invest it in growth."

For more information, visit www.orpical.com of the company's LinkedIn Page

