NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Langis, the AI-driven, human-powered platform transforming professional networking, today announced that its Connection Compatibility Algorithm (CCA) has achieved patent-pending status with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The technology represents an advancement in how AI systems facilitate professional relationships through multi-stage data processing and continuous machine learning.

The patent-pending Connection Compatibility Algorithm is the core intelligence engine that powers Langis’ ability to deliver personalized, contextually relevant connection recommendations at scale, addressing a problem that traditional networking platforms have failed to solve.

Solving Professional Networking’s Scale Problem

Professional networking suffers from a fundamental limitation: humans cannot assess compatibility at scale. A community of just 1,500 professionals creates over one million potential relationship combinations to evaluate. Traditional platforms—whether profile-based systems or human-curated matching services—rely on static data and manual judgment, forcing professionals to network randomly while most connections fail to deliver value.

“When Virtual 5 O’Clock grew to 1,500 professionals during COVID, we discovered something troubling: for every new member we gained, we lost two,” said Layne S. Frank, Founder and CEO of Langis. “This wasn’t an isolated community problem—it revealed a fundamental gap in how professionals identify valuable connections. The human brain isn’t designed to process compatibility at this scale. We knew there had to be a better way, so we built technology to handle something humans were never equipped to do—evaluating millions of relationship possibilities to find the few that truly matter.”

Key Proprietary Technology Innovations

Langis’ Connection Compatibility Algorithm introduces breakthrough capabilities that distinguish it from conventional networking solutions and online platforms:

The result: Langis identifies high-value connection opportunities based on mutual compatibility, complementary goals, and genuine professional alignment—delivering strategic relationships instead of contact list expansion.

Market Positioning and Beta Launch

Langis focuses primarily on serving individual professionals seeking strategic connections, with underlying technology applicable to organizational engagement optimization as the company scales. The platform will open its beta program in November 2025, with phased access as the platform scales. Interested professionals can join the waitlist at langis.ai. Beta participants will gain priority access to the platform and help personalize the connection intelligence algorithm to their specific professional goals and networking preferences.

Investment and IP Strategy

This patent filing reinforces Langis’ IP strategy and competitive positioning as the company actively engages with strategic investors to accelerate growth. “Patent-pending status signals we’re serious about building defensible IP,” said Layne Frank. “Our real competitive advantage comes from execution speed, proprietary datasets, and network effects—but the IP foundation strengthens our position as we scale. We’re not just building another networking platform. We’re defining connection intelligence as a category and fundamentally looking to change how professionals connect.”

About Langis

Langis (Signal spelled backward) is the AI agent-driven platform founded by Layne Frank after discovering why professional communities experience chronic engagement failure. The platform’s breakthrough Connection Compatibility Algorithm analyzes professional signals to cut through networking noise and identify relationships that drive meaningful business outcomes, transforming networking from random encounters into strategic relationship building. Langis.ai - always human-to-human.

For more information, please visit langis.ai.

Media Contact: Kim Seibert, Director of Customer Success kim@langis.ai

Investor Relations: Layne Frank, Founder layne@langis.ai

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Langis’s technology and market opportunity. Actual results may vary. Patent-pending status does not guarantee patent issuance.

