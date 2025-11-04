Project Spotlight: US 191 roundabout enhances traffic flow, safety

SAFFORD – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed a modern roundabout that enhances safety and traffic flow at the junction of US 191 and state routes 75 and 78 in Southeastern Arizona.

A traffic signal previously regulated traffic at this intersection, commonly referred to as Three Way, between Safford and the Greenlee County community of Clifton. In addition to its safety benefits, the new configuration is designed to reduce traffic backups.

Modern roundabouts are proven to significantly reduce crashes that result in injuries and fatalities by slowing traffic while improving sign distance and reducing the number of points at which vehicles can come into conflict. Vehicles in a roundabout have the right of way, and other drivers are required by law to yield to traffic approaching from the left. Wait for a gap in traffic, then carefully proceed into the roundabout.

Under state law, drivers must yield to large trucks in roundabouts on state highways and local roads. The law also states that large trucks, defined as vehicles with a total length of at least 40 feet or a width of 10 feet or more, can deviate from travel lanes as needed to negotiate a roundabout.

Adding this roundabout supports ADOT’s commitment helping reduce life-altering crashes, as articulated in the Strategic Highway Safety Plan developed in collaboration with state and local partners.

The project, which kicked off in 2024, also improved drainage and signage. To maintain traffic flow and minimize delays for drivers during construction, ADOT maintained a flagging operation and limited work to Mondays through Thursdays.

For more information, please visit US 191: Roundabout at SR 75 and SR 78 at azdot.gov/projects > Southeast District. To learn more about modern roundabouts and their benefits, please visit azdot.gov/roundabouts.