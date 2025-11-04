Neolith Introduces ARCHITECTURAL, a New Surface Line for Large-Scale Projects

Neolith Logo The new Rigato and Cava textures applied to the latest Neolith ARCHITECTURAL models. Neolith Obsidian.

The brand expands its portfolio with a new range of 1/4-inch (6mm) thick surfaces designed especially for interior wall claddings and ventilated façade projects

With Neolith ARCHITECTURAL, we reinforce our commitment to architects and designers by offering a distinctive, highly versatile product for large-scale projects.” — Alejandro Daras, Vice President of A&D Projects at Neolith Group

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Neolith launches three new models —Serpeggiante, Azahar, and Obsidian— and two new textures, Rigato and Cava, which reinterpret the natural beauty of stone through a contemporary lens.- A proposal that combines design, innovation, and versatility, reinforcing Neolith’s position as a benchmark in high-performance architectural solutions.Neolith takes another step forward in its commitment to innovation and aesthetic excellence with the launch of Neolith ARCHITECTURAL, a new 1/4-inch (6mm) surface line created for interior wall claddings and ventilated facade projects. This new product range represents the perfect balance between technical precision and creative expression, offering large-format materials with high resistance and a natural aesthetic that defines a new language in architectural surfacing.This first release available now, under the name Neolith ARCHITECTURAL Vol. 1 / Textures, introduces two new textures—Rigato and Cava—which bring an unprecedented tactile language to Neolith’s portfolio. Both textures are combined with three new models inspired by natural materials—Serpeggiante, Azahar, and Obsidian—creating a unique collection that marks a new chapter within the brand’s offering.“Neolith ARCHITECTURAL is created to meet the demands of contemporary architecture. These two new textures and product models represent an entirely new range within the Neolith portfolio. It is a concept that blends beauty, lightness, and durability, conceived to create more sustainable, efficient buildings with a strong and distinctive identity,” says Andreas Manero, Marketing Director at Neolith Group.CHARACTER AND AUTHENTICITY THROUGH TWO NEW TEXTURESThe new Neolith ARCHITECTURAL Vol. 1 / Textures line debuts with two exclusive textures—Rigato and Cava—that represent the evolution of Neolith’s material language, adding a new tactile and visual dimension to its architectural surfaces.Rigato is defined by its subtle vertical striations reminiscent of hand-carved stone. Its fluted relief creates a soft play of matte light and shadow that enhances the material’s depth and visual richness, offering a sculptural and contemporary result.Cava evokes the strength and purity of freshly quarried stone. Its matte, stone-like finish conveys naturalness and authenticity, highlighting the inherent materiality of each surface and connecting with the most genuine essence of architecture.THREE NEW DESIGNS INSPIRED BY NATURAL MATERIALSThe new Neolith ARCHITECTURAL collection introduces three models that connect architecture and nature through their colors, textures, and finishes.Neolith Serpeggiante, elegant and refined, takes its name from the travertine marble that inspires it, known for its characteristic linear veining and soft cream tone. This design reflects the serenity of natural stone and provides a sense of visual continuity, perfect for balanced, uniform walls and facades. Its stone-like aesthetic, in gentle beige and cream hues, exudes timeless elegance that transcends styles and trends.Neolith Serpeggiante is available in the new Rigato texture, featuring fine vertical striations reminiscent of hand-carved stone that enhance its depth and character.Inspired by Mediterranean essence, Neolith Azahar reinterprets the warm, earthy tones of traditional materials such as terracotta and fired clay. Its color, rich in natural nuances, evokes light and craftsmanship, creating spaces filled with balance and serenity. Ideal for residential or public architecture projects seeking a timeless, natural design in tune with today’s trend toward authenticity and a closer connection with nature.This model is available in the Cava texture, which accentuates the material’s natural character and the pure beauty of freshly quarried stone.Neolith Obsidian, inspired by volcanic rock, adds a unique depth and magnetic appeal. Its surface recalls the mineral variations found in natural obsidian, projecting visual strength and sophistication. With its contemporary spirit and bold architectural personality, Obsidian is ideal for projects that seek distinction and expressive aesthetics.Also available in the Rigato finish, it emphasizes relief and tridimensionality, creating a subtle interplay of light and shadow that highlights its texture and gives it a sculptural, contemporary presence.“With Neolith ARCHITECTURAL, we reinforce our commitment to architects and designers by offering a distinctive, highly versatile product for large-scale projects. This new line brings greater aesthetic richness and allows for deeper sensory experiences, both to the touch and to the eye. The new textures add dynamism, rhythm, and depth to facades and interior claddings, without compromising the technical, aesthetic, and formal rigor that defines Neolith in today’s architecture,” notes Alejandro Daras, Vice President of A&D Projects at Neolith Group.VERSATILITY AND CUSTOMIZATIONBeyond its base designs, Neolith ARCHITECTURAL Vol. 1 / Textures allows for custom colors and texture combinations, available with minimum order quantities. This creative flexibility enables architects and designers to adapt each project to its own architectural identity and to craft unique compositions that reflect their vision.With this new line, Neolith further strengthens its position as a global leader in sustainable, high-performance architectural surfaces, combining design, technology, and functionality at the service of contemporary architecture.Discover Neolith’s latest innovations at www.neolith.com # # #ABOUT NEOLITHFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it”, Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. A pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, it can provide indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology with high functionality which, combined with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas such as North America, Australia, the UK, Europe and China to continue contributing to the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

