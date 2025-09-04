Neolith Drives Growth Through Global Expansion and Bold Innovation Strategy

NEOLITH touch.feel.live Neolith Victoria surface, part of the new Neolith Iconic Design A global leader in sintered stone surfaces

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • The company strengthens its global leadership with new strategic openings across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Neolith ’s strategic plan for the second half of the year focuses on new product launches, a strong commitment to sustainability and design, and closer ties with the architecture and design community.Neolith, a global leader in sintered stone surfaces, continues to strengthen its position as a benchmark in high-performance architectural materials. Backed by a renewed leadership team, the company enters the second half of 2025 with an ambitious growth strategy, both domestically and internationally, coupled with strong investment in innovation and a clear focus on excellence.A NEW ERA OF LEADERSHIPNeolith recently reinforced its executive structure with the appointment of Walter Ceglia as the new CEO, a strategic move that marks the beginning of a stage that is focused on sustainable growth and international consolidation. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Ceglia brings a strong track record and a customer-centric approach, both of which are key to driving Neolith’s ambitious goals in this new phase.In addition, the appointment of Javier Sanchiz as the Group’s new CFO, following an extensive career in financial leadership at General Electric, will further support the company’s long-term plans alongside Ceglia.The most recent promotion in the leadership team is Michele Ballarin as Chief Revenue Growth Officer (CRGO) who is responsible for driving Neolith’s global revenue strategy and execution.These leadership changes mark a key milestone in Neolith’s commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and excellence in customer experience.EXPANDING ITS GLOBAL FOOTPRINTOver the past few months, Neolith has significantly strengthened its presence in Spain with new strategic spaces. Highlights include the opening of the new Neolith Living Gallery in Madrid , as well as two new logistics warehouses in Valladolid and Zaragoza, which optimize distribution throughout the Iberian Peninsula in southwest Europe.Internationally, the company is preparing to open a new showroom in Dubai, further cementing its presence in the Middle East. Similarly, Neolith will expand in the Asia-Pacific region with the upcoming opening of a showroom in Auckland, New Zealand, by the end of the year.In China, the brand has enhanced its commercial and logistics network through its official distributor Techsize, with five new showrooms in major cities, bringing the total to 35 dedicated Neolith spaces nationwide.This expansion plan strengthens a global network that already spans more than 100 countries, with 32 proprietary distribution centers worldwide. Alongside its partners, Neolith is positioned as one of the fastest-growing companies in the architectural and design materials sector.INNOVATION SETTING NEW STANDARDSNeolith continues to lead the industry through innovation with new collections that are redefining market standards. Among them, Neolith Iconic Design stands out as a groundbreaking line featuring 3D printing technology and full-body veining, delivering unmatched realism by replicating the natural stone formation process. This high-performance collection is designed for sophisticated kitchens and exclusive furniture applications.The company has also expanded its countertop portfolio with the launch of Neolith Taj Mahal, Neolith Crème, Neolith Mamba, and Neolith Azure, all tailored to meet the needs of high-end residential spaces. Additionally, Neolith Lux enhances the offering with a pure white polished finish, combining technical performance with remarkable aesthetic versatility.Neolith is also developing a dedicated product line for large-scale architectural projects, set to be officially unveiled in the last quarter of the year.Altogether, these launches mark a milestone in the company’s trajectory, making 2025 one of its most dynamic years in terms of product innovation.COMMITMENT TO THE GLOBAL ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN COMMUNITYStrengthening ties with architects and designers remains a core priority for Neolith. The company has significantly increased investment in its Architecture & Design division, working on the development of a new professional platform designed to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and new opportunities within the international design community.This initiative underscores Neolith’s commitment to the creative ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for professionals shaping spaces through design.RECOGNIZED FOR TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE AND SUSTAINABLE LEADERSHIPNeolith’s dedication to design and technical excellence has been recognized with prestigious international product awards. At the same time, sustainability remains one of the company’s guiding pillars, driving every stage of the design and manufacturing process.This strong environmental orientation is reflected in the achievement of prestigious international certifications that endorse its responsible practices, focused on minimizing its environmental impact through its production processes. These include the recent renewal of the EcoVadis Gold Medal, which Neolith has obtained for four consecutive years, placing it in the 97th percentile worldwide in ESG criteria, consolidating its leadership in social, environmental, and governance responsibility.In addition, the company has obtained Cradle to Cradle CertifiedBronze, one of the world’s most demanding standards recognizing safe, circular, and sustainable products. Neolith recycles 100% of the water used in its production process, relies exclusively on solar and certified renewable energy, and recycles or reuses more than 96% of its industrial waste. These efforts have earned the company the renewal of its Zero Waste certification with an “Excellent” rating, highlighting its effective waste management and valorization system.Discover more about Neolith's latest innovations at www.neolith.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.