Neolith Earns EcoVadis Gold Medal for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Neolith has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the fourth consecutive year – the most prestigious business sustainability certification.

Receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal for four consecutive years is clear proof that our efforts are both consistent and sustained.” — Walter Ceglia, CEO of Neolith

CARLSTADT, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolith strengthens its position as a benchmark in sustainability, ranking among the top 5% of companies worldwide in an assessment that evaluates more than 150,000 organizations.• The recognition places Neolith in the 97th percentile, endorsing its global leadership in environmental performance, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.Neolith, the global leader in sintered stone, has been awarded the EcoVadis Gold Medal for the fourth consecutive year – the most prestigious business sustainability certification at the international level. This recognition keeps the company among the highest-scoring organizations globally and reinforces its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence throughout its entire value chain.Once again, this distinction places Neolith among the top 5% of companies worldwide, in a process that evaluates more than 150,000 organizations across 220 industries in over 175 countries. The consistency of this achievement reflects the company’s ongoing efforts in environmental, social, and governance matters, as well as its ability to integrate sustainability as a core part of its global strategy.According to Walter Ceglia, CEO of Neolith, “receiving the EcoVadis Gold Medal for four consecutive years is clear proof that our efforts are both consistent and sustained. Beyond being a recognition, it serves as motivation to continue transforming our industry with innovative, responsible, and increasingly sustainable solutions.”ECOVADIS: AN INTERNATIONAL BENCHMARK IN SUSTAINABILITYEcoVadis is the world’s most recognized platform for business sustainability ratings. Its methodology assesses companies across four key areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. The result is a rating that allows organizations to compare, measure progress, and define concrete action plans.Earning the Gold Medal places Neolith in the 97th percentile, ranking it among the organizations with the highest scores and close to the top distinction awarded by EcoVadis. This achievement not only acknowledges the results obtained but also demonstrates the company’s ability to maintain solid and consistent policies year after year.The continuity of this recognition reflects a company-wide commitment. Every team and department integrates sustainability into their daily work, enabling Neolith to steadily advance toward a business model that inspires and leads the sector’s transformation.INNOVATION AND SUSTAINABILITY: NEOLITH'S STRATEGIC PILLARSSustainability is one of the core pillars of Neolith’s corporate identity. Since its foundation, the company has operated with the conviction that design and innovation must go hand in hand with environmental and social responsibility.In recent years, Neolith has launched numerous initiatives that strengthen this vision: investing in cleaner and more efficient production processes, integrating renewable energy into its facilities, progressively reducing emissions, promoting a circular economy, and implementing a rigorous program for responsible supplier selection.These actions reinforce its role as a key player in driving sustainable transformation in architecture and design. The company also continues to focus on innovation to achieve a positive impact, developing surfaces with some of the lowest crystalline silica content ranges in the market and incorporating recycled materials into all its models, reaching up to 98% in some cases.MOVING TOWARDS NEW SUSTAINABILITY MILESTONES“The fourth consecutive EcoVadis Gold recognition serves as a strong driver for Neolith to keep moving forward. The company will continue working to achieve new goals, with the ambition of ranking among the highest-rated organizations in sustainability worldwide,” concludes Ceglia.With a presence in nearly 100 countries and ongoing expansion in strategic markets such as North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and China, Neolith reaffirms that its commitment to sustainability is as global as its reach. This milestone is not only a source of pride but also reinforces the company’s responsibility to continue innovating and delivering solutions that have a positive impact on people, the industry, and the planet.Discover the latest news from Neolith and its latest products at www.neolith.com ###About NeolithFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it”, Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. A pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, it can provide indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology with high functionality which, combined with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas such as North America, Australia, the UK, Europe and China to continue contributing to the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

