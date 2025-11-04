Newday Impact and The World Ocean Council Partner to Advance Global Ocean Sustainability

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newday Impact , a leading impact investment and participatory engagement platform, today announced a formal partnership with the World Ocean Council (WOC), a global alliance of ocean business, innovation and investment leaders dedicated to corporate ocean responsibility for a sustainable and regenerative blue economy.This collaboration unites the financial innovation of Newday Impact’s Causeway platform with the WOC’s unmatched network of blue economy leaders, to accelerate the connection between philanthropy, investment, and measurable ocean impact.The announcement will be made during the World Ocean Council’s Sustainable Ocean Summit, part of Tomorrow. BlueEconomy 2025 taking place November 4–6 in Barcelona, Spain, as one of the new “Blue Sparks” announcements. Douglas Heske, Founder and CEO of Newday Impact, will also join other global ocean and finance leaders at WOC’s Global Blue Finance Summit (BlueFIN) on day one to discuss new models for catalyzing investment in ocean health and sustainability.“Our partnership with the World Ocean Council marks a defining step forward in uniting the private sector and individual investors around tangible ocean outcomes,” said Douglas Heske, CEO of Newday Impact. “Through our Causeway platform, individuals and institutions can now participate directly in supporting initiatives that align with the WOC’s mission from biodiversity protection and marine innovation to sustainable and regenerative blue economy growth.”For over fifteen years, the World Ocean Council, now under a new team lead by Stewart Sarkozy-Banoczy, has been the preeminent voice for corporate ocean responsibility. With a new strategic framework, including new goals, refined program areas, and new member benefits, WOC brings together leaders across diverse sectors including shipping, fishing, offshore energy, blue foods and technology to foster collaboration, investment, data sharing, and policy engagement for a sustainable and regenerative ocean economy.Among its many initiatives, the WOC’s “Green Marine Med” program, led together with the Centro Tecnológico Naval y del Mar (CTN), the Port of Barcelona and Barcelona Activa/The City Council of Barcelona, developed a cohort of 14 partner organizations, knowledge sharing platforms, investment guides, policy measures, as well as launching the Centre of Excellence on Green Shipping at last year’s Sustainable Ocean Summit. WOC also plays a pivotal role in connecting the blue economy to investment, innovation, and governance that runs from biodiversity and habitat regeneration to marine carbon reduction (mCDR) and diverse blue tech solutions.“The partnership with Newday Impact amplifies the WOC’s mission to bridge the worlds of ocean industry and business together with investment that is both resilient and sustainable,” said Stewart Sarkozy-Banoczy, CEO (a.i.) of the World Ocean Council. “Together, we are creating a path for both institutional and individual investors to play a meaningful role in scaling solutions and creating further collaborations that matter at a time of looming and colliding threats to the ocean and global waterways.”As one of the few ocean health and resilience organizations featured on Newday Impact’s Causeway platform, the World Ocean Council will collaborate with Newday to create new pathways for citizen and corporate participation in ocean stewardship, merging impact investing, philanthropy, and purpose-driven action.The partnership underscores both organizations’ shared commitment to addressing climate change, advancing ocean innovation, and driving transparent, measurable impact for the planet’s most vital ecosystem.About Newday Impact:Newday Impact is a mission-driven financial technology and investment firm empowering individuals to align their capital with their values. Through its Causeway participatory impact platform, Newday connects philanthropy and investing, enabling users to get informed, get involved, and get invested in causes that create real-world change.Learn more at www.newdayimpact.com and www.causewayimpact.com About the World Ocean Council:The World Ocean Council (WOC) is a global, cross-sector alliance of ocean business leaders collaborating to advance corporate ocean responsibility for a sustainable and regenerative blue economy, while infusing resilience building, economic development, ocean and water stewardship, and science. Through initiatives such as the Green Marine Med, Seao2-CDR and Smart Ocean – Smart Industries programs, and with events like the Sustainable Ocean Summit and BlueFin Summit, WOC seeks to build a diverse and united ocean business community.Learn more at www.worldoceancouncil.org

