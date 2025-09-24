Paldara Pharmaceuticals Collaborates with Mayo Clinic to Advance Bacteriophage Hydrogel Platform for Complex Infections

STILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paldara Pharmaceuticals , a biotechnology company focused on advancing a novel hydrogel drug delivery platform for bacteriophage therapeutics, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Mayo Clinic to support the development of advanced approaches to treating challenging bacterial infections and improving overall patient outcomes. Bacteriophages are naturally occurring good viruses that can defend against and eliminate targeted disease bacteria, while leaving healthy tissue intact.The initiative is a translational use of Paldara’s hydrogel platform, which is designed to deliver bacteriophages directly to sites of infection, especially those that are resistant to current treatments. This platform addresses limitations in current antimicrobial treatments by supporting localized application instead of intravenous delivery. Paldara’s shelf-stable encapsulation of bacteriophages also eliminates cold chain storage requirements.Mayo clinic’s physicians and microbiologists will provide clinical insight, translational methods, and research guidance through a know-how license agreement executed earlier this year.“This collaboration is deeply personal to me,” said William Colton, CEO and Founder of Paldara. “My grandmother survived the Holocaust, built a life in America, and raised our family – only to die from a drug-resistant staph infection after a routine hip replacement. We had no antibiotics left that could save her. That moment drives everything we do at Paldara. This agreement represents our commitment to change the odds for patients like her.”Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.About Paldara:Paldara Pharmaceuticals is a division of Paldara, Inc., a biotechnology company developing a hydrogel drug delivery platform for bacteriophage therapeutics including antibiotic resistant infections, biodefense, and other applications. The company focuses on scalable, microbiologically-informed technologies for human, ecological, and animal health.

