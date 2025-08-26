Goliath Ventures Inc. Signed on as Title Sponsor of The Vault 2025 Conference

Goliath Ventures Inc. Chris Delgado, CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goliath Ventures Inc. is proud to announce its official partnership with Valuetainment and Bet-David Consulting, as the Title Sponsor of The Vault 2025 Conference. This year, The Vault will take place on September 8–11 at the iconic Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.The Vault 2025: Unique, Powerful Experiences for CEOs and FoundersThe Vault has earned its reputation as a high-value, high-impact gathering for CEOs, founders, and executives. Hosted by Bet-David Consulting and led by visionary entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David, this four-day experience attracts 12,000+ business leaders each year. The conference delivers a rare combination of benefits, such as business tactics and strategy, personal development, and elevated networking.The Vault 2025 Will Generate Outsized Business Outcomes for Attendees“What inspires us most about The Vault is its ability to compress years of wisdom and relationship-building into a four-day event. Attending in 2023 and 2024, the Goliath Ventures team built important business relationships that led to both opportunities and growth. What we learned at the Vault has created value for Goliath Ventures and has directly influenced the way we operate as a company. In 2023, we got a lesson in Unreasonable Hospitality from Will Guidara, which we applied to how we work with our partners. Those insights have helped us build better operations and stronger relationships with our partners.” - Chris Delgado, CEO, Goliath Ventures Inc.This year’s event features a powerful lineup of speakers, including globally recognized business leaders Tony Robbins and Martha Stewart, NBA super agent David Falk, and Patrick Bet-David himself.Relationships and Insights: Why Goliath Ventures is Sponsoring The Vault 2025At Goliath Ventures, relationship building is a key to our business strategy. The Vault Conference is a rare environment where conversations lead to real-world results. By regularly attending The Vault conference, we’ve grown our partner base by engaging with people whose values align with our own. Beyond relationships, the insights we’ve gained at The Vault have been equally valuable. Discussions with fellow attendees have helped us find inefficiencies in our internal systems and have prompted key changes. The Vault has also sharpened our ability to spot emerging opportunities and act on them quickly, which is a core part of our scaling strategy.For the Goliath Ventures team, sponsoring The Vault 2025 is a reflection of shared values and a natural next step. Patrick Bet-David’s approach to leadership mirrors many of the same principles that guide Goliath’s investments and operations: family, faith, and strategic clarity."We’re not just aligning with a powerful event," said Chris Delgado, CEO. "We’re committing to a vision of growth that leaves a lasting footprint on the businesses we support and the communities we care about." As the Title Sponsor of The Vault 2025 Conference, Goliath Ventures will have a large, visible presence at the conference. The company will host exclusive events that reflect the bold, community-driven spirit of Goliath Ventures.To learn more about The Vault 2025 Conference, visit www.thevaultconference.com About Goliath Ventures:Goliath Ventures Inc. is a global blockchain technology company focused on decentralized finance, crypto liquidity pools, and Bitcoin mining infrastructure. Founded by Chris Delgado, Goliath maintains headquarters in Dubai and Orlando and is dedicated to driving blockchain innovation while investing in the communities it serves.

