PromptCare Opens New Infusion Suite in Boston

Logo

New Boston Metro West location combines compassionate nursing and infusion expertise for patients managing rare and chronic health conditions

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PromptCare, a national leader in home and alternate-site infusion therapy, announces today the opening of its PromptCare Boston Metro West Infusion Suite, located at 14 Main St., Southborough, Mass. With a strong existing patient population in New England, the location provides loyal patients a convenient space to receive infusion therapy with the same PromptCare clinical team they trust, while welcoming new patients seeking expert infusion support.The new site combines compassionate nursing and specialty infusion therapies to treat complex neurology, immunology, pulmonary, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology/oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and other rare and chronic health conditions. Experienced infusion nurses oversee the entire treatment process and collaborate closely with referring physicians and specialists to ensure complete continuity of care and optimal outcomes. Patients’ infusion therapy is administered in a welcoming environment with similar safety standards to hospital-based infusion providers for a best-in-class, patient-first healthcare experience.“Our Boston location allows us to continue serving our loyal patients in a comfortable new setting, supported by the same experienced nurses they know and trust,” says Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer at PromptCare. “We’re also pleased to welcome new patients in the community to experience the compassionate, personalized infusion care our team delivers every day. This is an exciting step forward to ensure every patient receives the highest quality therapy experience in a space built for comfort, safety, and results.”The modern new space features comfortable, private suites for patients receiving intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) infusion therapies to manage autoimmune disorders, rare conditions, and other chronic illnesses requiring infusions or injections. PromptCare partners with specialty providers to deliver a streamlined onboarding process, prior authorization and insurance management, an extensive payer network, co-pay assistance programs, continuous clinical monitoring for optimal patient outcomes, and 24-7 nursing and pharmacy support.Established in 1985, PromptCare is an industry leader in specialty pharmacy, home infusion, and respiratory services for patients of all ages. Combining high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a personalized approach to patient care and outcomes, PromptCare is a preferred partner of physicians, hospitals, and payers in managing complex medical conditions, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, multiple sclerosis, asthma, Crohn’s disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, COPD, bleeding disorders, and many other autoimmune, nutritional, pulmonary, and primary immunodeficiency disorders.PromptCare is licensed to dispense specialty pharmacy drugs in all 50 states. The company plans to introduce additional Infusion Suites in 2026 to meet the growing needs of patients requiring infusion therapy to manage chronic and complex health conditions.The PromptCare team invites the public to attend its grand-opening reception for a facility tour with refreshments Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m., at the PromptCare Boston Metro West Infusion Suite, located at 14 Main St., Southborough, Mass. Pharmacists, nurses, and executive team members will be in attendance to welcome guests, provide information, and answer questions about infusion therapy and specialty pharmacy services. Please RSVP to marketing@promptcare.com.Visit promptcare.com/suite or call 866-776-6782 to learn more. Providers can fax referrals to 800-815-6808. Email specialty@promptcare.com with questions.# # #About PromptCarePromptCare is a leading national provider of specialty infusion, respiratory, and pharmaceutical therapies, helping adult and pediatric patients with complex, chronic, and rare conditions live their fullest life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.