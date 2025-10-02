PromptCare Named UiPath AI25 Award Winner

PromptCare Logo

Specialty pharmacy organization recognized as one of the 25 most innovative UiPath customers leveraging agentic automation

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PromptCare today announced it has been named a UiPath AI25 Award Winner . The annual award program identifies the 25 most innovative UiPath customers ushering in the new era of automation—agentic automation—to reach never-before-seen levels of productivity. PromptCare was recognized for its leadership at UiPath FUSION, UiPath’s annual gathering of agentic automation experts.The AI25 Awards celebrate UiPath customers who best showcase the power of agentic automation to redefine what’s possible, not just in business, but in the ways we work and live. These organizations have harnessed agentic automation to transform end-to-end processes, blending the strengths of agents, people, and robots. The impact is profound: managers gain more space to mentor, doctors devote more time to care for patients, developers fine-tune their work, engineers gain the freedom to innovate, and customers enjoy the seamless, personalized experience they expect. The 25 winners were selected by a panel of expert judges for effectively articulating the business drivers, implementation strategies, and measurable results of their UiPath solutions.PromptCare leverages UiPath’s agentic automation to enhance decision-making, improve financial performance, and ensure compliance. By automating processes, this technology has streamlined clinical and operating workflows to improve patient safety and staff productivity, creating faster patient onboarding, improved customer service, and more efficient business office functions that ultimately enhance the patient and employee experience.“We are honored PromptCare is recognized by UiPath as one of the most innovative companies levering agentic automation,” says Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer of PromptCare. “This award is a testament to the vision and hard work of our IT team, who continues to push boundaries in transforming how we serve providers and patients. By harnessing the power of automation, we’re not only optimizing today’s operations, we’re building a foundation for a smarter, more agile future in healthcare.”“These winners are breaking new ground with agentic automation. They’re orchestrating people, AI, and robots to transform processes and deliver measurable impact,” says Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath and Executive Sponsor for the AI25 Awards. “We’re proud to recognize their achievements and excited to see how they continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”Visit promptcare.com to learn more.###About PromptCarePromptCare is a leading national provider of specialty infusion, respiratory, and pharmaceutical therapies, helping adult and pediatric patients with complex chronic conditions live their fullest lives.About UiPathUiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers the full potential of AI to transform industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.