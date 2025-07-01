PromptCare Opens New Infusion Suite in Moline, Illinois

New Quad Cities location offers on-site infusion therapy in comfortable, private space for pediatric and adult patients managing chronic health conditions

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PromptCare, a national leader in home and alternate-site infusion therapy, announces today the grand opening of its PromptCare Infusion Suite of Moline, located at 608 35th Ave., Moline, Ill.The new space provides compassionate nursing and on-site infusion therapies to treat complex neurology, immunology, pulmonary, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology/oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and other rare and chronic health conditions. Treatments are overseen by experienced infusion nurses who collaborate closely with referring physicians and specialists to ensure continuity of care and optimal outcomes. Patients’ infusion therapy is administered in a welcoming environment with similar safety standards to hospital-based infusion providers.“Opening our new Infusion Suite is part of PromptCare’s ongoing focus to expand access to high-quality care for patients with complex health conditions,” says Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer at PromptCare. “Our approach combines experienced nursing in a modern space designed to make infusion therapy more comfortable and convenient. PromptCare is committed to delivering care that is both clinically effective and responsive to each patient’s unique needs.”The modern new space features comfortable, private infusion suites for patients receiving intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) infusion therapies to manage autoimmune disorders, rare conditions, and other chronic illnesses requiring infusions or injections. PromptCare partners with specialty providers to deliver a streamlined onboarding process, prior authorization and insurance management, an extensive payer network, co-pay assistance programs, continuous clinical monitoring for optimal patient outcomes, and 24-7 nursing and pharmacy support.PromptCare’s Infusion Suite of the Quad Cities in Moline is an extension of the company’s nationwide footprint. Established in 1985, PromptCare is an industry leader in specialty pharmacy, home infusion, and respiratory services. Combining high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a personalized approach to patient care, PromptCare is a preferred partner of physicians, hospitals, and payers in managing complex medical conditions, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, multiple sclerosis, asthma, Crohn’s disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, COPD, bleeding disorders, and many other nutritional, autoimmune, and primary immunodeficiency disorders.PromptCare is licensed to dispense specialty pharmacy drugs in all 50 states. The company plans to introduce additional suites in 2025 to meet the growing needs of patients requiring infusion therapy to manage chronic and complex health conditions.Visit promptcare.com or call 866-776-6782 to learn more. Providers can fax referrals to 800-815-6808. Email specialty@promptcare.com with questions.About PromptCarePromptCare is a leading national provider of specialty infusion, respiratory, and pharmaceutical therapies, helping adult and pediatric patients with complex chronic conditions live their fullest lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.