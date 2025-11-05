Award-Winning Author, Moving Industry Leader Robert Esposito Warns Families of Hidden Moving Costs and Lowball Estimates

Robert Esposito provides tips for selecting the right moving company Robert Esposito Nobody Move Book Cover

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving is widely recognized as one of life’s greatest stressors, but it does not have to be. Award-winning author and moving expert Robert Esposito explains that a move affects family finances, household dynamics and a person’s emotional and physical well-being. Esposito, author of Nobody Move (Without Reading This) and founder of the Nobody Move movement, says that one of the most difficult challenges families encounter is being surprised by additional moving charges either on moving day or just after they arrive in their new home.Esposito, a veteran moving industry leader and founder of Relocators , has helped thousands of families move, has seen firsthand how unclear information and unrealistic estimates lead to emotional stress, conflict and financial pressure. His book and movement are designed to provide people with practical guidance, emotional support strategies and real-world planning steps that reduce stress and prevent surprise costs.“Families are vulnerable during a move because they are juggling major changes and decisions all at once,” said Esposito. “Some companies present a low estimate to win the job and leave out the most important details. The surprises show up later, when it is too late to go back. The Nobody Move Movement exists to help people ask the right questions and stay in control of the process.”Recent national survey data highlights how common this problem has become. A multiple-region consumer report found that 78 percent of people experienced unexpected moving costs and 38 percent said their move cost more than they budgeted. These unexpected expenses, which often appear after estimates are agreed to, are a major contributor to emotional stress during moves and relocations. Families frequently face additional charges for items or boxes that were not listed upfront, challenges involving stairs or elevators, long distances between the truck and the residence, building access rules, parking restrictions or wait times. They may also encounter charges for special handling of fragile or heavy items, last minute packing or disassembly services, additional labor time due to delays or pacing, or fuel and materials surcharges that were not disclosed before the move began. When these issues are not reviewed ahead of time, families often find themselves paying far more than expected at a moment when they are already overwhelmed and adjusting to a new environment.The Nobody Move movement also focuses on educating real estate professionals. Real estate agents are often the first point of contact as families begin planning a move, and their guidance can significantly reduce stress when clients understand what to expect. The movement provides training and resources that help agents work closely with clients so that homeowners understand the moving process, the factors that determine cost and the steps they can take to prevent unexpected charges. This collaborative approach strengthens relationships, improves client experience and ensures families transition into their new homes with clarity and confidence.Esposito advises families to protect themselves by ensuring a full inventory review is conducted either in person or virtually and by providing accurate details regarding access conditions such as stairs, elevators and parking. He stresses the importance of requesting a written quote that clearly states what is included and asking how additional time or added items will be billed. He encourages families to clarify whether packing and disassembly services are included or considered extras and to compare estimates based on what is covered rather than focusing solely on the total price. Most importantly, he emphasizes that beginning the planning process early allows families to avoid rushed decisions made under emotional pressure.“A move planned well is a move that stays on budget and minimizes stress,” said Esposito. “Preparation leads to confidence. A quote that is transparent and realistic allows families to focus on the transition itself instead of worrying about what might go wrong.”The Nobody Move Movement provides consumers, real estate professionals and community partners with planning tools, emotional support strategies and practical checklists designed to make life transitions smoother and more predictable.To learn more about Nobody Move (Without Reading This) book, moving planning resources or speaking availability visit www.nobodymove.com -END-

