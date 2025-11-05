CCS Launches AI Solution to Help Organizations Chart a Path to Responsible AI

AI Risk Navigator helps organizations design, deploy, and manage AI responsibly.

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists), a national provider of innovative IT services and solutions, announced today the launch of AI Risk Navigator , a timely and relevant solution for all organizations. AI Risk Navigator helps organizations design, deploy, and manage AI responsibly.“AI has become the engine of modern innovation, but without proper governance, it can quickly become a source of risk,” said Jay Whitchurch CEO of CCS. “With AI Risk Navigator, we’re giving organizations the tools and structure to build AI systems that are not just powerful, but principled, transparent, accountable, and aligned with global standards (NIST AI Risk Management Framework).”AI is fueling breakthroughs in productivity and decision-making, yet many organizations struggle to address issues like compliance gaps, lack of transparency, and bias. CCS’ AI Risk Navigator bridges that gap by operationalizing the NIST AI RMF across four core functions – establishing AI oversight and policies, assessing potential AI risks, test models for accuracy and managing risks.Whether defining an AI governance roadmap or scaling responsible AI enterprise-wide, CCS provides flexible engagement models, including strategic planning and roadmap design, framework and policy deployment, continuous monitoring and reporting and training to build NIST AI RMF expertise.“As AI continues to evolve, the organizations that succeed will be those that lead with integrity,” Whitchurch added. “Responsible AI isn’t just about mitigating harm — it’s about creating long-term trust that drives sustainable innovation.”By embedding risk management into every phase of the AI lifecycle, organizations can stay ahead of regulations, build stakeholder trust, reduce operational risk and scale governance across all AI initiatives.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With 450 of the best-and-brightest team members in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; Inc. 5000; MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250”, and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com

