CCS Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 53 Percent, This Marks CCS’s First Time on the List

This achievement highlights the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our clients to deliver high-impact technology solutions.” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. , the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that CCS has ranked on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia."We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list this year," said Jay Whitchurch CEO of CCS. "This achievement highlights the dedication of our team and the trust placed in us by our clients to deliver high-impact technology solutions. In a rapidly evolving business environment, we take great pride in helping organizations navigate technology complexity through innovation, responsiveness, and a commitment to excellence. As we continue to grow, we remain focused on supporting our clients and our team members, and shaping the future of technology with integrity and purpose."This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.CCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services, dedicated to helping clients in education, healthcare, government, and the private sector achieve operational excellence through innovative IT. With over four decades of experience, CCS has built a reputation for delivering customized solutions in areas such as managed services, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and IT staffing. The company’s continued growth has been marked by strategic partnerships, a strong commitment to client satisfaction, and a focus on aligning technology with organizational goals. Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a testament to CCS’s sustained momentum, driven by its talented team, cutting-edge solutions, and unwavering dedication to delivering technology with a human touch.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About CCSCCS (Custom Computer Specialists) is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000 list; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; MSSP Alert Top 250 MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

