CCS Ranked on 2025 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS (“Custom Computer Specialists”) has been named as one of the world’s top-performing managed service providers in the prestigious 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 rankings. The annual Channel Partners MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on a wide range of metrics including above industry average revenue growth, recurring revenue, high-margin services and innovation including monetizing AI services.For the past 18 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. It is a milestone achievement for any managed services organization to be included on the list. The Channel Partners MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue. The methodology has been developed by a who’s-who in the managed services industry.MSPs that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Partners research team and editors. Channel Partners ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.“Being named to the 2025 Channel Partners MSP 501 is a powerful validation of our client-first approach," said Jay Whitchurch, Chief Executive Officer of CCS. "Everything we do—from expanding our service capabilities to investing in the latest technologies—is driven by one goal: helping our clients achieve better outcomes. This recognition reflects our team's unwavering focus on delivering solutions that improve performance, strengthen security, and support long-term success for the organizations we serve."This year’s list is one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners will be recognized on the Channel Partners and Channel Futures websites and honored during a special ceremony at MSP Summit, Sept 15-17, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry delivering outstanding technology advice and value to small, midsized and enterprise customers. This year, the average revenue per MSP 501 is $29.4 million with an average recurring revenue of $16 million. These are truly the best of the best. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of AI, cloud, security, collaboration, networking, help desk and remote monitoring and management. The Channel Partners MSP 501 is responsible for keeping their global customers safe, connected and efficient.Said Kelly Danziger, Informa Channels GM: "Making the MSP 501 isn't just about performance metrics—it's about leadership, vision, and the ability to drive meaningful outcomes for customers. This recognition places these MSPs among an elite group shaping the future of technology services worldwide."The Channel Partners MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Partners research and content teams which work closely with a wide range of industry experts to ensure the most pertinent data on managed services performance is collected. Companies are asked to provide their actual calendar 2024 financials or fiscal equivalents. Data was collected online from February to May 2025. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. The data collected by the annual MSP 501 helps every company on the list and every provider with a managed services practice, benchmark their performance and uncover new ways to grow.About CCSCCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, AI, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS' extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; MSSP Alert Top Global 250 MSSPs, CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Technology Service; and Best Places to Work, and Best Places to Work in Technology. Learn more at www.customonline.com About Channel PartnersChannel Partners is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.Channel Partners properties include awards programs such as the Channel Partners MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; the Channel Circle of Excellence, which honors innovative leaders from top channel vendors and distributors; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit.Channel Partners is part of Informa Connect, a leading provider of live events, digital content and training for the global business technology community. 