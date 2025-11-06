Kleinschmidt Associates Helps Advance Lake Conestee Dam Restoration Project in Greenville, South Carolina

Lake Conestee Dam

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an employee-owned consulting firm specializing in engineering, regulatory, and environmental services for the hydropower and water resource industries, has played a leading role in advancing the Lake Conestee Dam Restoration Project —an effort to ensure the long-term safety and environmental protection of the historic Lake Conestee Dam.The Lake Conestee Dam Restoration Project, LLC (LCDRP) required a comprehensive solution to address both the structural and environmental challenges of the century-old stone masonry dam. A primary concern was ensuring that contaminated sediment contained behind the existing structure remained safely in place. Replacing the aging and unpredictable dam was identified as the most effective way to protect the surrounding environment and downstream communities.Kleinschmidt conducted a comprehensive study to determine the requirements for replacement, performing hydrologic analyses and hydraulic modeling to assess flood flows. The firm worked closely with LCDRP to develop a Project Strategic Plan—a roadmap guiding the design and construction of a new, stable dam.“This project has been a vital investment in the future of the Greenville community and neighboring counties. The new dam safeguards the Reedy River and downstream reservoirs—such as Lake Greenwood, a critical freshwater source—from historic contamination," said Heather Martin, Senior Engineer at Kleinschmidt. "I’m proud to have contributed to such a technically demanding and meaningful effort that will benefit generations to come.”“I found myself faced with a project of serious complexity, magnitude, and sensitivity, and I knew I needed the best help to succeed. The staff at Kleinschmidt perceived the need immediately and set in motion a process to orient me to the idiosyncratic and complex nature of dam ownership, construction, and repair," said Dr. Kelly D. H. Lowry, President of Lake Conestee Dam Restoration Project, LLC. "I found this indispensable, particularly the lessons in the levels and means of managing liabilities and risk. Kleinschmidt then capably shepherded me through the processes of permitting and construction as the owner’s engineer. Without their guidance every step of the way, I am certain that the project would not have been as flawlessly executed as it was.”With the strategic plan in place, Kleinschmidt helped advance the project through critical phases, including geotechnical exploration, construction permitting, NEPA applicability review, environmental investigations, and procurement of an owner’s project manager and design-build team. The firm also oversaw the new design and dam construction, ensuring regulatory compliance and engineering excellence at every stage.The result is a well-informed, strategic approach to the dam’s remediation that prioritizes both public safety and environmental stewardship. By establishing a solid project framework and fostering collaboration among stakeholders, Kleinschmidt helped deliver a tailored solution that positioned the project for completion under budget and ahead of schedule.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

