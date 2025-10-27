Kleinschmidt Canada Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

Kleinschmidt Canada

Kleinschmidt Canada has announced several key executive appointments.

Our growth in Canada reflects both the strength of our people and the trust our clients place in us.” — Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer at Kleinschmidt

PETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Canada has announced several key executive appointments that strengthen its leadership team and support the firm’s continued growth and expanding presence across the Canadian renewable energy and environmental consulting markets.Trevor Lykens has been appointed Executive Vice President of Kleinschmidt Canada. Kevin Cooley has been promoted to Senior Vice President, and Chris Vella has been named Vice President. In addition, Rochelle Varney has been appointed Treasurer of Kleinschmidt Canada, expanding her financial leadership role within the company.“These appointments mark an exciting chapter in Kleinschmidt Canada’s continued expansion,” said Alison Jakupca, Chair of the Kleinschmidt Board of Directors. “Trevor, Kevin, Chris, and Rochelle each bring exceptional leadership, expertise, and a shared commitment to advancing our mission of delivering innovative, sustainable solutions for our clients across Canada and beyond.”Kleinschmidt CEO Tim Oakes added, “Our growth in Canada reflects both the strength of our people and the trust our clients place in us. These leaders embody Kleinschmidt’s collaborative spirit and will continue to guide our efforts to deliver forward-thinking, environmentally responsible solutions that make a difference in communities across Canada.”The appointments align with Kleinschmidt Canada’s strategic vision to deliver high-impact engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting services that support clean-energy infrastructure, dam-safety initiatives, fisheries passage, habitat restoration and water-resource management. Leveraging a multidisciplinary team and a proven track record in Canada, Kleinschmidt Canada is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients navigating complex hydroelectric and renewable-energy challenges.About Kleinschmidt CanadaKleinschmidt Canada specializes in delivering comprehensive engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting services to the hydropower, water-resources and renewable-energy industries. With offices in Peterborough, Ontario, and Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm draws on deep local expertise and the broader North American strength of Kleinschmidt’s network. Since 1985, Kleinschmidt Canada has completed more than 150 projects that help clients unlock clean, reliable energy, navigate regulatory landscapes, modernize hydro assets and restore aquatic ecosystems. Kleinschmidt Canada is dedicated to partnership, sustainability and delivering solutions that endure for decades—not just through startup.Learn more at www.kleinschmidtgroupcanada.com/

