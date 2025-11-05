Kleinschmidt Associates Names Rochelle Varney as Director of Finance

Rochelle Varney, Director of Finance at Kleinschmidt

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates is pleased to announce the promotion of Rochelle Varney to Director of Finance. Rochelle joined Kleinschmidt in 2009 and has held a variety of positions within the firm’s accounting team, including Section Manager, and brings more than two decades of financial management and accounting experience to her new role.As Director of Finance and Controller, Rochelle is responsible for establishing, monitoring, and enforcing financial policies and procedures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), as well as IRS and Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) regulations. She oversees the preparation of the company’s monthly and annual financial statements and serves as the primary liaison between Kleinschmidt and external accounting firms, coordinating audits, reviews, and tax preparation.“Rochelle’s financial expertise, leadership, and commitment to operational excellence have made her an invaluable member of our team for more than 15 years,” said Tim Oakes, Chief Executive Officer of Kleinschmidt, “Her deep institutional knowledge and collaborative approach will continue to strengthen Kleinschmidt’s financial performance and long-term growth.”Before joining Kleinschmidt, Rochelle worked in public accounting, specializing in clients within the professional services and construction industries. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Public Accounting from Husson College and has been a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) since 1998.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Varney is deeply involved in her community. She serves as Treasurer for the Kennebec Valley Boy Scouts of America Troop #428 and as Treasurer for Nolan’s H.E.R.O. Foundation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families in need.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

