AI Networking Summit Best-in-Show Winners Announced

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI Networking Summit announced the recipients of its NYC 2025 Best-in-Show Awards, recognizing the most innovative technologies shaping the future of AI-powered enterprise infrastructure. Selected from among dozens of leading solution providers, these winners exemplify excellence in advancing networking, automation, infrastructure, and cybersecurity for the AI era.The AI Networking Summit Best-in-Show Awards celebrate organizations that are redefining how enterprise IT teams architect, secure, and automate networks and infrastructure to support large-scale AI workloads.The NYC winners were chosen from a highly competitive pool of applicants, all of which were sponsors of the AI Networking Summit. A distinguished panel of Enterprise IT executives and leading industry analysts evaluated each entry using a standardized set of criteria, assessing factors such as innovation, differentiation, and ROI.“The quality and innovation we saw from all of this year’s applicants was truly outstanding,” said Nick Lippis, Co-founder and Co-chair of the AI Networking Summit and ONUG. “Each of these companies is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in AI-driven enterprise infrastructure. The Best-in-Show winners stood out for delivering practical, scalable solutions that are already transforming how IT organizations build, secure, and automate the networks that power AI workloads.”2025 Best-in-Show Winners* AI Networking – Aviz: Aviz Network Copilot™Aviz was recognized for its groundbreaking Network Copilot™, a GenAI-powered network assistant that brings intelligent observability, configuration, and troubleshooting to modern data center and cloud networks. The solution enables network teams to dramatically accelerate incident resolution and optimize performance across multi-vendor environments.* AI Infrastructure – NetBox Labs: The NetBox AI EcosystemNetBox Labs earned top honors in the AI Infrastructure category for its NetBox AI Ecosystem, which extends the open-source NetBox platform to deliver AI-enhanced infrastructure management, predictive insights, and automation at scale.* AI Automation – DevAI: DevAI IT Intelligence AgentDevAI was awarded Best in AI Automation for its DevAI IT Intelligence Agent, a next-generation automation platform that leverages agentic AI to streamline IT operations, manage workflows, and resolve issues proactively. DevAI’s approach integrates seamlessly across enterprise systems, delivering measurable productivity gains and reducing operational overhead.* AI Cybersecurity – Keysight Technologies: Keysight CyPerfKeysight Technologies received the AI Cybersecurity award for its CyPerf solution, a dynamic, AI-driven platform that validates the performance, scalability, and resilience of cybersecurity solutions in real-world conditions. CyPerf enables enterprises to simulate sophisticated attack scenarios and evaluate the efficacy of their defenses across hybrid and cloud-native environments.About the AI Networking SummitThe AI Networking Summit is the premier gathering for enterprise IT leaders, architects, and innovators exploring the intersection of AI, networking, and infrastructure modernization. Presented by ONUG, the Summit convenes industry visionaries, practitioners, and solution providers to accelerate enterprise adoption of AI-ready infrastructure.For more information, visit www.ainetworkingsummit.com

