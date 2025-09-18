ONUG Introduces First-Ever Full Day of AI Workshops at the AI Networking Summit

AI Networking Summit ONUG The Voice of the Large Enterprise ONUG - Voice of the Large Enterprise

Enterprise IT Practitioners and Executives Gain Critical Skills to Compete in the AI Era

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONUG, the leading community of enterprise IT leaders driving digital transformation, today announced the launch of its first-ever full day dedicated to hands-on AI Workshops at the upcoming AI Networking Summit, October 21–23, 2025, in The PENN District, New York City.For the first time in ONUG’s history, the Summit will begin with an intensive pre-conference day fully devoted to training workshops designed to equip enterprise IT practitioners with the practical skills, tools, and knowledge needed to thrive in the new age of AI. These 10 sessions, spanning topics from building GenAI RAG applications and agentic AI in network operations to design-driven automation, are tailored to close the critical skills gap slowing AI adoption across enterprises.“Enterprise IT teams know that staying relevant in the AI era requires more than theory; it requires hands-on, applicable learning,” said Nick Lippis, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of ONUG. “These workshops are a milestone for the ONUG Community and provide attendees with the rare opportunity to upskill directly from the industry’s foremost experts.”Practitioner and Executive TracksThe workshops are divided into two tracks:* Practitioner Workshops – Aimed at network engineers, architects, and security practitioners, these sessions deliver tactical, applied knowledge to help professionals evolve into next-generation roles. Topics include agentic AI in NetOps, protocols in the age of AI, design-driven automation, and building your first GenAI app.* Executive Workshop – Designed exclusively for senior IT leaders, this closed-door session, AI & Agentic Agents—Executive Bedrock for Insight, Impact, and ROI, helps decision-makers understand how to align AI strategy with business outcomes, benchmark with Fortune 1000 peers, and explore AI’s impact on ROI and risk.Why It MattersAs AI rapidly redefines enterprise IT, practitioners and executives alike face pressure to adapt. ONUG’s new workshop program provides:Hands-on training to master practical AI applications.* Digital credentials to demonstrate skills to employers.* Exclusive executive insights to shape AI strategies that drive measurable impact.The AI Networking Summit, hosted by ONUG, brings together enterprise IT executives, practitioners, vendors, and thought leaders to define and accelerate the adoption of AI-driven networking, security, and infrastructure. With keynote speakers from Fortune 500 companies, executive roundtables, deep-dive workshops, and networking receptions, the Summit is the premier event for enterprises navigating AI’s impact on IT.RegistrationTo learn more and register for the AI Workshops and the AI Networking Summit, visit: https://onug.net/ai-networking-summit-nyc-fall-2025

